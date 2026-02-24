College of St. Benedict shaken by second sex assault allegation in 22 days

The Brief A Chanhassen teen is accused of criminal sexual conduct in connection with a Dec. 7, 2025 incident at a College of St. Benedict dorm. John Anderson Kocher, 19, was charged in the incident. It marks the second sexual assault allegation at the school in 22 days.



A Chanhassen teenager is facing serious charges following an alleged sexual assault back in December at the College of St. Benedict.

Charges against John Anderson Kocher

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, John Anderson Kocher, 19, is charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 7, 2025, involving a woman who was reportedly drinking, fell asleep and was physically helpless at the time.

The complaint states Kocher is accused of engaging in sexual acts without the victim's consent.

Victim's account and witness statements

The backstory:

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Kocher stayed in her dorm room after missing his bus. She stated that Kocher engaged in unwanted sexual contact despite her objections. Witnesses corroborated that both Kocher and the victim appeared intoxicated, and Kocher was warned not to engage in sexual activities with the victim. Kocher allegedly admitted to some of the actions in messages exchanged with the victim, acknowledging that he touched her while she was asleep.

The complaint states Kocher told the victim he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Troubling times at St. Benedict

Dig deeper:

Back on Jan. 29, 19-year-old Brian Kimithi was charged with first and- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault at a woman’s residence two days earlier on College Avenue in St. Joseph. He remains in jail on $200,000 bail.

Kocher’s charges would indicate the second alleged sexual assault on the campus in 22 days.