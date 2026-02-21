Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore dies

The Brief Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has died. Moore was placed on injured reserve after a left leg injury this season.



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has passed away in Indiana.

Vikings wide receiver dies

What we know:

According to the New Albany Police Department in Indiana, say that Moore was found dead in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are conducting an investigation into his death.

What we don't know:

Police did not say when this incident happened.

What they're saying:

Louisville Football shared the following statement regarding Moore's death:

"Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that wouldn't back down from any challenge. Rondal had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with.

"We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family, we love him very much."

Moore's career

The backstory:

Moore, 25, joined the Vikings in the offseason, signing a one-year contract. He was expected to be the team's punt returner and a potential No. 4 receiver before suffering a left leg injury that placed him on injured reserve.

Moore's career began as a second-round draft pick for the Cardinals in 2021. He faced challenges with his health, missing nine games in 2022 due to various ailments. In 2024, he missed the entire season after dislocating his right knee during training camp with the Falcons.