Dropkick Murphys set to play show at Alex Pretti memorial

The Brief Dropkick Murphys will perform a free benefit concert in Minneapolis to honor Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The concert is part of an "Abolish ICE" fundraising event and will take place in a parking lot near the Pretti memorial site on March 6. The free show will take place before the Murphys concert at the Palace Theater that night.



Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform a free benefit concert in Minneapolis honoring Renee Good and Alex Pretti at Pretti's memorial site next month.

Dropkick Murphys benefit show

What we know:

The band will perform as part of an "Abolish ICE" fundraising concert on Friday, March 6, running from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The show is free and will take place at the Black Forest Inn parking lot off Nicollet Avenue at East 26th Street, just steps from where Pretti was shot and killed. The show will also include performances from Wild Colonial Boys, Danza Ketzal, Brass Solidarity, Kiss the Tiger, Sophie Hiroko, Chutes, and Obi Original.

Proceeds raised from the concerts will benefit Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Show Up For Eat Street, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, and Rent Support for Bancroft Families.

Ken Casey from Dropkick Murphys performs on stage at Sentrum Scene on July 02, 2024 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Local perspective:

Dropkick Murphys is scheduled to perform a show later that night at the Palace Theater in St. Paul as part of their "For the People… In the Pit" St. Patrick's Day 2026 Tour.

Pretti shooting backstory

The backstory:

Pretti was shot and killed following a confrontation with federal officers outside Glam Doll Donuts on Nicollet Avenue near East 26th Street. Witness video appears to show Pretti observing federal officers during an immigration enforcement operation when they approached him.

During the confrontation, Pretti is thrown to the ground, and it appears federal officers are able to disarm him of a pistol he had on his person before shots are fired by at least two officers. According to ProPublica, the two federal officers who fired shots have been identified in records as Border Patrol Agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection Officer Raymundo Gutierrez.

According to a New York Post report, the Department of Homeland Security was looking into whether the agent who disarmed Pretti may have sparked the deadly gunfire. According to that report, the agent may have mistakenly fired Pretti's gun and that unintentional shot allegedly led other officers to believe they were being fired upon, prompting them to open fire.

Local perspective:

Federal authorities have opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting. At the same time, the Minnesota BCA has fought to maintain their own investigation. Last week, the FBI officially notified the BCA it was denying them access to evidence in the Pretti case.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has also made demands to federal officials for evidence in the Pretti shooting, along with the shootings of Renee Good and