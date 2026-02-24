Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Feb. 27-March 1)

article

Whether you're a runner, a movie buff, or just looking for some fun, there's something for everyone to do in Minnesota this weekend.

Minneapolis Home and Garden Show

Feb. 25 to March 1

Minneapolis Convention Center

Ticketed event

Get a taste of spring at the Home and Garden Show with stunning garden exhibits, home design inspiration, and fun activities for the whole family.

Grumpy Old Men Festival

Feb. 27-28

Wabasha, Minnesota

Several free events, more info here

A classic movie both filmed and set in Minnesota during the 1990s will be celebrated through its own festival this weekend.

The 33rd annual Grumpy Old Men Festival will be hosted in Wabasha from Feb. 27–28 and feature events, food, movie showings and a chance to see locations from the iconic film.

Skyway 5K

Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

Union Depot, St. Paul

Registration required starting at $46

Run through the climate-controlled maze of St. Paul's skyway system in a race like no other. This event is perfect for seasoned runners and first-timers alike.

Omnifest

Feb. 26 through April 5

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul

Tickets required

Omnifest returns with awe-inspiring films on the Omnitheater’s giant screen. Omnifest features five films including, Apollo 11, Into America's Wild, Ocean: Our Blue Planet, Volcanoes: Fires of Creation, and Lost in Space: A Stellar Tours Adventure.

2026 Baggin' in the Street

Saturday, Feb. 28

Downtown New Ulm

Registration required to participate

Join the third winter outdoor bean bag tournament and enjoy music, prizes, and more in downtown New Ulm. More details can be found here.