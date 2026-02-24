Maplewood Mall shooting: 2 Juveniles arrested, booked in Ramsey Co.

The Brief A fight on Feb. 22 at the Maplewood Mall led to a shooting that put one man in the hospital. In an update provided on Tuesday, the Maplewood Police Department says two male juveniles have been arrested in connection with the incident. Four people have now been arrested in connection to the shooting, and the mall has since resumed normal operations.



Authorities say two juveniles have been arrested and booked in Ramsey County in connection to a shooting at the Maplewood Mall on Sunday that put one man in the hospital.

Maplewood Mall shooting arrest

What we know:

An update from the Maplewood Police Department says around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 24, two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting that occurred two days earlier. The St. Paul Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

Authorities say that one of the juvenile men was positively identified as the shooting suspect from this incident, and has been arrested on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree riot and firearm possession by an ineligible person.

The other male juvenile has been booked on second-degree riot charges.

The arrests add to the two made at the scene of the shooting, according to authorities.

The backstory:

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, a physical fight in the lower concourse of the mall led to a shooting. A man was shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two juveniles were taken into custody for third-degree riot shortly after.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven't said what led to the fight or how many people were involved.