ICE training cuts: whistleblower speaks out

The Brief A former ICE attorney claims that the agency cut training programs significantly. Homeland Security officials denied his claims, noting that training hours had increased. The shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis were also discussed during the congressional hearing.



A former ICE attorney has come forward with serious allegations about the agency's training practices.

ICE whistleblower raises concerns over training

Ryan Schwank, a former ICE attorney, testified before a congressional panel on Monday, revealing that he received orders to teach new cadets to violate the Constitution. Schwank claims that ICE drastically reduced the length of its training program by nearly half, leaving recruits unprepared for their duties.

"They ceased all of the legal instructions regarding the use of force," he said. "This means that cadets are not taught what it means to be objectively reasonable."

Schwank told the panel that he resigned on Feb. 13 to be able to speak publicly.

What we know:

Schwank said that many recruits lacked a basic understanding of their responsibilities before being sent out with a gun and badge. He expressed concern that cadets could not demonstrate a solid grasp of tactics or the law required for their roles.

Homeland Security officials refute whistleblower’s claims

Homeland Security officials pushed back against Schwank's claims, denying that training hours had been cut. Officials said officers receive extensive firearm training, de-escalation tactics and comprehensive instruction on the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Homeland Security emphasized that new agents also receive on-the-job training, which is tracked and monitored.

The hearing also touched on the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, as well as the case of Garrison Gibson, a Liberian immigrant whose arrest was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. His wife, Teyana Gibson Brown, recounted the traumatic experience of ICE officers breaking into their home.