Trump's State of the Union: These Minnesotans are attending as guests

President Donald Trump is delivering his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, and several Minnesotans are attending as guests of congressional lawmakers, including Minnesotans impacted by the ICE surge and the son of slain state Rep. Melissa Hortman.

Here's a look at who Minnesota's congressional delegation is bringing to the State of the Union (this will be updated as more guests are announced).

Melissa Hortman's son to attend

McCollum, Morrison's guests:

Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat who represents Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, and Rep. Kelly Morrison, a Democrat who represents Minnesota's Third Congressional District, are bringing Colin Hortman, the son of slain state Rep. Melissa Hortman, and his wife Alina Bachman Hortman.

Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their home in a targeted political attack on June 14, 2025.

"My parents, Mark and Melissa Hortman, were taken from us in an act of political violence, and that reality is something my family lives with every single day," said Colin Hortman. "Both of my parents lived lives of service — to each other, to their communities, and above all, to our family. My parents taught me to show up for your community, stand up for your values, and always follow the golden rule — treat others the way you'd want to be treated. What has stunned me, especially in recent years, is how far our politics have drifted from that principle."

​​"I am calling on our leaders — and all of us — to reject language that dehumanizes, to model disagreement without condemnation, and to remember that we are all human beings first," he added. "My parents believed public service was about showing up for people and working across differences. As a family, we always watched the State of the Union, regardless of the political party of the President. I am proud to attend and honor my parents' legacy."

Omar's 4 guests highlight ICE's impact on MN

Omar's guests:

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who represents Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District that includes Minneapolis, is bringing four people to the State of the Union Address to highlight ICE's actions that "have devastated Minnesotans' safety and economic security," a press release says.

Omar's guests include Aliya Rahman, a person with disabilities who was driving to a doctor's appointment when she was detained during an ICE operation and testified before Congress about the ordeal.

Columbia Heights School Board Chair Mary Granlund will also attend. Her school district went viral after 5-year-old Liam Ramos – the boy in the bunny hat – was detained by ICE. She has stepped up, along with others in the district, to protect children in the community.

Mubashir Hussen, a U.S. citizen who was stopped by ICE and detained without checking his ID, is another of Omar's guests. Hussen's case is among those highlighted in an ACLU lawsuit against the Trump Administration.

Omar's final guest is Gerardo Orozco Guzman, who is the son of Eustaquio Orozco Verdusco. Orozco Verdusco was detained by ICE on Jan. 9 and flown to El Paso, Texas, before being moved to New Mexico. Orozco Verducso works with Minneapolis-based worker center Centro De Trabajadores Unidos En La Lucha, which has been organizing against ICE’s detention of construction workers from job sites.

Emmer's guests include Blaine police chief

Emmer's guests:

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Republican who represents Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District, is bringing two people to the State of the Union Address, calling them "two great leaders in our community."

Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and comes from a family of officers, is one of Emmer's guests.

Emmer is also bringing Blaine Brothers Board Chairman Dean Dally. Blaine Brothers is a family-owned business that sells trucking parks and provides services in Minnesota. The company was awarded the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award by the U.S. Department of Labor.

"Not only are they stand-up guys, but Chief Podany, Mr. Dally, and their industries are experiencing the benefits of the Working Families Tax Cuts - no tax on overtime, less regulation, and pro-growth business policies. Blaine is the largest city in our district, and through these partnerships with our law enforcement and business communities, we are able to secure the future success and growth of Blaine," Emmer said in a statement.

Stauber bringing YouTuber Nick Shirley, David Hoch

Stauber's guests:

Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican who represents Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District, is bringing conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley and David Hoch to the State of the Union Address.

Shirley, with Hoch's help, went viral on YouTube for a video on day care fraud in Minnesota. In the video, Shirley made claims that Somali-run day cares were inflating enrollment numbers to get more money from the state. However, some of his claims have been proven false, while others were already under investigation. Fraud has been under investigation in Minnesota for years.

"Nick Shirley and David Hoch did the state of Minnesota a tremendous service by highlighting just how much fraud was allowed to occur under Tim Walz and Keith Ellison’s watch," Stauber said in a statement. "By revealing stunning levels of obvious fraud to the American people, Nick and David did more work and showed more transparency than the Minnesota Department of Human Services. It is deeply concerning that private citizens, and not the Walz Administration, were the ones to reveal the true extent of the problem. Exposing the fraud, however, is only the first step. Minnesotans now want to see full accountability. Until then, faith in these institutions will not be restored."

Stauber added, "From the establishment of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to the provisions included in the Working Families Tax Cuts, President Trump and the Republican-run Congress have taken great strides this past year to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. In that spirit, Nick and David embody the citizen-driven oversight that makes these reforms possible. It is an honor to bring them both to the State of the Union as a reminder to every American that the federal government under President Trump is committed to ending the abuse of programs meant to help working families and the most vulnerable."

Smith boycotting State of the Union

Smith's plans:

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, said she is boycotting Trump's address on Tuesday. Instead, she will speak at MoveOn's "People's State of the Union" being held on the National Mall.

Her guest is Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Lewis.

"Brenda is an incredible example of how Minnesotans have organized and cared for their neighbors in the face of a violent federal police force. It’s people like Brenda who have inspired the world with their bravery and dignity in standing up to bullies," Smith said in a statement. "I’ve been to Donald Trump’s State of the Union Addresses, and I don’t need to do it again. His speeches are full of lies, and he uses the occasion to pillory his perceived political enemies and pander to his billionaire donors. Instead, I want courageous people like Brenda to share the reality of this Administration’s lawlessness and violence at the People’s State of the Union. It’s time for us to have an honest discussion about how the Trump Administration is making it harder for people to afford the lives they want to live and feel safe in their neighborhoods."

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. CT.

