Minneapolis fatal hit-and-run arrest: Teen girl dead after woman drives into crowd

The Brief A 16-year-old girl is dead and a woman is in police custody for allegedly driving into a crowd in downtown Minneapolis. Five other people were hospitalized for injuries from the crash. Investigators believe it happened after "an altercation between a group of people" just after 12:20 a.m. in the middle of the intersection of 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue.



Minneapolis police say they arrested a woman after she drove the wrong way on a street and crashed into a crowd of people, killing a teenage girl and sending five other victims to the hospital.

What we know

Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue at about 12:23 a.m. Saturday that left one person dead and several others injured.

A 16-year-old girl died from injuries sustained in the crash after she was taken to the hospital. Police say one person is reportedly recovering from possibly life-threatening injuries while four other people were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the fatal crash happened after "an altercation between a group of people" in the middle of the intersection of 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue. Police say a woman then got inside a vehicle, drove in reverse on Hennepin Avenue and then drove the wrong way on 5th Street North into the crowd of people.

Witnesses reportedly followed the suspect as she drove out of the downtown area.

Law enforcement then stopped the suspect's vehicle in the 2300 block of Byant Avenue North.

The woman accused of driving into the crowd was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail for murder.

What we don't know

No details have been released on the suspect.