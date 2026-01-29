Minneapolis business owners create ‘community of kindness’

The Brief With an immigration crackdown continuing, some businesses in Minneapolis are doing what they can to help their neighbors in need. A Bookshop in Linden Hills recently raised $6,000 for a Minnesota family who just got back from an ICE detention facility in Texas. Modern Times Café near Powderhorn Park is offering its food for free until ICE is out of Minnesota.



From fundraising for immigrant families to offering free food, local business owners in Minneapolis are doing what they can to help their community during increased federal immigration enforcement.

'It's been a month'

What we know:

For Victoria Ford, owning a bookstore has always been about building community.

But over the last few weeks, a bookshop has started a new chapter.

"I believe really firmly that we all do what we uniquely can," said Ford.

Fighting the fight

The backstory:

For the last few weeks, her store has been distributing whistles.

It also recently raised $6,000 in less than two hours for a Minnesota family that just got back from an ICE detention facility in Texas.

Since Ford responded to a post on social media looking for businesses in Minnesota that don't support ICE's increased presence here, she has received hundreds of online orders from across the country, for everything from copies of the Constitution to books on mutual aid and immigration.

"It's wonderful, it's incredible to see that support. It feels so affirming for the work that we're doing," said Ford.

'Our neighborhood has felt like a war zone'

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, across town, Modern Times Café has taken on a postmodern spin, offering free food until Operation Metro Surge is over.

The menus no longer have prices, but donations are accepted.

Owner Dylan Alverson says it's his way of comforting his community.

"I guess I was gambling on humanity. I was trying to do something good and betting that people are better than what people think right now," said Alverson.

Alverson says the response has been overwhelming, but helping his community has left him with an appetite for more.

"We have to turn people away at the end of the day, so as busy as we could possibly be. Giving away meals feels wonderful. Seeing people happy and inspired is life-changing. I'll keep doing it as long as I can," said Alverson.