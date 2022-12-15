Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night

After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies.

In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers are not allowed to park on the even-numbered side of a non-snow emergency route or either side of a parkway until 8 p.m. During that time, you can park on snow emergency routes or roads that have been plowed.

Then, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., drivers are asked to not park on odd-numbered non-snow emergency streets.

St. Paul parking rules

Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday until 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers cannot park on any night plow routes, as crews work to plow those streets.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers cannot park on day-plow routes. You can click here to find out which streets are day-plow routes and which are night-plow routes. Night plow routes are marked with signs.

Vehicles that are not parked on the appropriate streets will be ticketed and towed, the city warns.

Other snow emergencies

Snow emergencies have also been issued in Brooklyn Center, Robbinsdale, Elk River and West St. Paul as of Thursday evening. Check back for updates.