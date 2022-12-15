Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Brown County, Clay County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Traverse County

Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 2:43PM
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

Sliushy and snowy Thursday will continue through afternoon

Although much of the accumulation that will be seen throughout the Twin Cities today is either happening or on the ground now, snow flurries will continue into the evening Thursday making for a slick commute home for many.

(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies.

In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers are not allowed to park on the even-numbered side of a non-snow emergency route or either side of a parkway until 8 p.m. During that time, you can park on snow emergency routes or roads that have been plowed.

Then, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., drivers are asked to not park on odd-numbered non-snow emergency streets.

St. Paul parking rules

Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday until 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers cannot park on any night plow routes, as crews work to plow those streets.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers cannot park on day-plow routes. You can click here to find out which streets are day-plow routes and which are night-plow routes. Night plow routes are marked with signs.

Vehicles that are not parked on the appropriate streets will be ticketed and towed, the city warns.

Other snow emergencies

Snow emergencies have also been issued in Brooklyn Center, Robbinsdale, Elk River and West St. Paul as of Thursday evening. Check back for updates.