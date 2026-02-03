Minnesota DNR proposes new limits for native rough fish

The Brief The Minnesota DNR is proposing new limits on native rough fish. Public comments on the rules are open until Thursday, March 12. Proposed rules aim to conserve fish species and ecosystems.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public input on new rules to protect native rough fish species.

Proposed conservation rules

What we know:

The DNR says it aims to set daily and possession limits for native rough fish like bowfin, buffalo and suckers.

The proposed rules also include protections for these species, such as excluding bowfin from commercial harvest and allowing certain fish to be returned to the water if caught.

What they're saying:

"We are continuing efforts to conserve these important species," said Shannon Fisher, DNR fisheries populations monitoring and regulations manager, who also emphasized the importance of these species in aquatic ecosystems. "Over the last handful of years, we’ve seen renewed appreciation for the role these fish play in aquatic ecosystems of our rivers and lakes."

Current rules allow unlimited catch for several species, but the new proposal suggests limits such as six for bowfin and 30 for freshwater drum.

The proposed rules are a response to increased angling and bowfishing interest and concerns over population declines.

"The proposed limits for these fish are intended to prevent overharvest and help ensure population viability and sustainability for future generations," Fisher said in a statement.

Public involvement

Why you should care:

The public can comment on these proposals until Thursday, March 12, by email, phone, or mail. More details are available on the DNR fisheries rulemaking webpage.