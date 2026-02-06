DHS blames 'radical agitators' for blocking ICE arrests in Minnesota

The Brief ICE agents have faced challenges arresting immigrants who are in the country illegally. Homeland Security officials blamed "agitators" for impeding arrests. Protesters in Minneapolis on Friday said they were glad that authorities have had trouble.



ICE agents have encountered obstacles in their efforts to arrest immigrants in the country illegally, something Homeland Security officials blamed on "radical agitators."

ICE operations face challenges; DHS blames ‘radical agitators’

What we know:

ICE agents have faced difficulties arresting immigrants in the country illegally due to interference from people Homeland Security officials described as agitators. They said agitators have actively prevented ICE from making arrests, despite previous claims from White House Border Czar Tom Homan that such efforts would not succeed.

During a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Homan said: "As far as what I saw yesterday, with the roadblocks being set up – you’re not going to stop ICE. You’re not going to stop Border Patrol."

The backstory:

Federal authorities highlighted two recent examples in Minnesota.

In December, ICE agents arrested Mahad Yusuf at his apartment on Lake Street in Minneapolis. They had tried to arrest him earlier, but could not because the apartment manager would not let them in. It is unclear if they had a judicial warrant.

Federal officials said Yusuf is a criminal who is here illegally from Somalia.

In late December, federal agents arrested Jozias Carmona-Pena, who they said is in the country illegally and faces pending felony charges for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. They had tried to arrest him more than two weeks earlier, but could not because agitators swarmed agents and one rammed an ICE vehicle.

Minneapolis protesters celebrate ICE struggles

What they're saying:

"We need to protect our neighbors, too, that are just getting picked on," said Megan Mlekoday, a Minneapolis resident who joined a downtown protest on Friday.

"That’s great! That’s what we’re out here doing," said protester Amanda Pikala. "I’m patrolling the streets every day. We stop abductions from happening when we can get enough people to blow their whistles and sound their car alarms."