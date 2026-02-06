Man killed after semi-truck, van collide in Rochester

The Brief A man was killed after his van collided with a semi-truck on Highway 63 in Rochester Thursday night. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. The man who was killed was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.



A man was killed after his van collided with a semi-truck in Rochester on Thursday night.

Rochester fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 9:45 p.m., a van driver and a semi-truck driver were northbound on Highway 63.

Authorities say near 80th Street Southeast, the two vehicles "made contact."

The van driver, identified as 48-year-old Daniel Schandorff, died at the hospital after the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Law enforcement says the 55-year-old man driving the semi-truck was not injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say how the drivers collided.