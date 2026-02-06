Man killed after semi-truck, van collide in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was killed after his van collided with a semi-truck in Rochester on Thursday night.
Rochester fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 9:45 p.m., a van driver and a semi-truck driver were northbound on Highway 63.
Authorities say near 80th Street Southeast, the two vehicles "made contact."
The van driver, identified as 48-year-old Daniel Schandorff, died at the hospital after the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Law enforcement says the 55-year-old man driving the semi-truck was not injured.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say how the drivers collided.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.