Man killed after semi-truck, van collide in Rochester

By
Published  February 6, 2026 4:40pm CST
Road incidents
The Brief

    • A man was killed after his van collided with a semi-truck on Highway 63 in Rochester Thursday night.
    • The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
    • The man who was killed was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was killed after his van collided with a semi-truck in Rochester on Thursday night. 

Rochester fatal crash 

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 9:45 p.m., a van driver and a semi-truck driver were northbound on Highway 63. 

Authorities say near 80th Street Southeast, the two vehicles "made contact." 

The van driver, identified as 48-year-old Daniel Schandorff, died at the hospital after the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt. 

Law enforcement says the 55-year-old man driving the semi-truck was not injured. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say how the drivers collided. 

The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

