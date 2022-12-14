Minnesota weather: Here's what to expect as snowy mix continues into Thursday

Wednesday morning began with a wet, slushy mess for people in the Twin Cities, while those in northeastern Minnesota are getting 1-2 feet of snow.

While the wintry mix will move out of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday, there's a second phase of wintry weather in our future. Here's a timeline of what to expect from Wednesday morning into Friday.

Winter Storm Warning is in place for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin until Thursday night

Snow will begin to move back into the area Wednesday night and may be heavy at times.

The bulk of the snow will fall Thursday morning; therefore, leading to poor travel conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Light snow will continue off and on for the remainder of Thursday and Friday. Twin Cities can expect to pick up 3 to 6" while higher totals are expected in northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin.

Snow Emergencies declared Thursday

The City of Brooklyn Center has declared a snow event of 2.5 inches or more. Parking restrictions will take effect beginning 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, the city announced. No on-street parking until the roads are plowed curb to curb. Even after streets are plowed, no parking is allowed on any city street between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. or for more than six consecutive hours at any other time.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have also declared snow emergencies.

In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers are not allowed to park on the even-numbered side of a non-snow emergency route or either side of a parkway until 8 p.m. During that time, you can park on snow emergency routes or roads that have been plowed.

Then, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., drivers are asked to not park on odd-numbered non-snow emergency streets.

In St. Paul, starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday until 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers cannot park on any night plow routes, as crews work to plow those streets.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, drivers cannot park on day-plow routes. You can click here to find out which streets are day-plow routes and which are night-plow routes. Night plow routes are marked with signs.

Vehicles that are not parked on the appropriate streets will be ticketed and towed, the city warns.

More snow Friday

Snow will slowly taper on Friday, with another 1-2 inches of snow expected.

Then, on the back side of this days-long wintry weather system, it'll get cold. The high on Sunday is 15 degrees. It'll be frigid to start the work week, with a high of 9 degrees on Monday and 8 degrees on Tuesday.

Blizzard warning for the North Shore

The snow that moved out of the Twin Cities is headed right for Minnesota's arrowhead, which will see heavy snow continue. The area, which is under a blizzard warning, would see 1-2 feet of snow along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Snow totals for Wednesday point to another 2-3 inches for northwestern Minnesota, while the North Shore could see an isolated foot or more. By Thursday evening, an additional foot or more of snow is expected along the North Shore.