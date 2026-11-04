Map: Minnesota Senate results by county

The Brief Peggy Flanagan won the race to become Minnesota's next U.S. Senator, making history as the first Native American woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate. Voters also cast ballots for the Minnesota governor, U.S. House, the Minnesota Attorney General and a constitutional amendment that impacts public school funding. The map below shows how each county voted in the historic election.



Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has defeated former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya in the race for Minnesota’s open U.S. Senate seat.

With 99% of the votes counted, Flanagan received 53.7% of the vote to Tafoya's 43.6%, securing her victory and setting her up to represent Minnesota in Washington, D.C.

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US Senate results by county

By the numbers:

Flanagan has won the race by building her victory on commanding performances in the state’s largest and most populous counties.

Flanagan took the lead in 15 counties, including Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Anoka, Olmsted, St. Louis and Washington counties. Those counties account for some of the largest vote totals in the state.

Her strongest margins came in Ramsey County, where she led by 51.5 percentage points, and Hennepin County, where she held a 45.9-point advantage. Flanagan also led Olmsted County by 18.9 points and St. Louis County by 22.3 points.

Tafoya led in 72 of Minnesota’s 87 counties, largely in rural areas. However, Flanagan’s support in the state’s most populous counties gave her the votes needed to secure victory.

The race was close in several counties, including Anoka, where Flanagan led by 1.9 points, Nicollet, where she led by 2.5 points, and Rice, where her margin was 3.3 points.

Nearly all counties have reported 99% of their results. Hennepin County recorded the state’s largest vote total, with 664,237 votes, followed by Ramsey County with 249,770 and Dakota County with 231,084. Final results remain subject to certification.

All Minnesota election results

Dig deeper:

Below is a roundup of other Minnesota races that were on the ballot on Tuesday.

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