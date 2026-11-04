Jordan Collins, man convicted in his son's murder, charged with 'sucker punching' jail deputy

The Brief Jordan Collins Sr. was charged on Tuesday after he "sucker punched" a jail deputy over the summer. Collins is charged with fourth-degree assault of a correctional employee. Collins was found guilty in October of the murder and dismemberment of his 16-year-old son, Manny Collins.



Jordan Collins Sr., who was convicted in the murder of his son, has now been charged with assault after he allegedly "sucker punched" a jail deputy.

Jordan Collins charged with assault

What we know:

According to court documents, Collins has been charged with fourth-degree assault of a correctional employee.

The charges say that on Aug. 2, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office was contacted to investigate the assault.

Surveillance footage showed that around 8:30 a.m., Collins was walking around the day space area at the Anoka County Jail.

The jail deputy then walks into the area to do inmate checks. Video allegedly shows Collins walking towards the jail deputy, and as Collins passes the employee, he punches him in the face, court documents say.

Collins was then tased and detained.

The jail deputy described the interaction as being "sucker punched," and said he had not spoken to Collins before the incident.

What we don't know:

It is not clear why Collins punched the jail deputy.

Jordan Collins found guilty in son's murder

The backstory:

In early October. Collins was found guilty in the murder of his 16-year-old son, Manny Collins.

In presenting their case, the prosecution showed how investigators tracked Manny's remains from the Collins home to the Elk River landfill.

First, surveillance video showed what investigators suspect were Manny's remains being thrown into a dumpster behind Jordan Collins' apartment. The remains were then tracked from a specific dump truck to a weigh station, then the Elk River landfill.

Crews searched the dump starting June 4 through July 18. During those searches, investigators eventually found human remains – a torso.

Manny Collins had been living with his father in Columbia Heights when he disappeared on May 8. Manny normally stayed with his mother in St. Paul but was temporarily at his father's place.

His mother was the one to file the missing person report – not Jordan Collins. As search efforts for Manny began, police said Jordan Collins did not cooperate with the investigation.

READ MORE: Jordan Collins found guilty in murder and dismemberment of son

Next court appearances

What's next:

Jordan Collins will be sentenced for Manny Collins' murder on Dec. 2. He will make his first appearance for the assault on Jan. 29.