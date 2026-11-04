Minnesota 2026 election results: Who won governor, US Senate races?

The Brief Most races in Minnesota's 2026 general election have been called as of Wednesday morning. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar won the race for Minnesota governor, defeating Republican Lisa Demuth. Minnesota's 1st Congressional District race between Democrat Jake Johnson and Republican Brad Finstad remains too close to call.



Voters cast their ballots in Minnesota’s general election Tuesday. This is who won major statewide races, including governor and Minnesota's open U.S. Senate seat and control of the Minnesota Legislature.

Most races have been called as of Wednesday morning, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar winning the race for Minnesota governor. However, the race in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District between Democrat Jake Johnson and Republican Brad Finstad remains too close to call.

Find the latest election results below.

Minnesota CD-1 too close to call

As of Wednesday morning, the race between Democrat Jake Johnson and Republican Brad Finstad remains too close to call, with Johnson holding a narrow 324-vote lead.

Minnesota's First Congressional District includes nearly all of southern Minnesota, including all or part of Blue Earth, Brown, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Jackson, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Rice, Rock, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 1st Congressional District election results

Minnesota Governor

Amy Klobuchar has won the race for governor of Minnesota, making her the first woman in the state's history to be elected to the position.

Minnesota had an open governor's race for the first time since 2018, after Gov. Tim Walz announced he would not seek a third term.

Klobuchar and her running mate, Ben Schierer, defeated Minnesota Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth. Klobuchar received 55.5% of the vote, compared to Demuth's 42.6%.

READ MORE: Minnesota governor election results

US Senate

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has defeated Michele Tafoya in the race for Minnesota’s open U.S. Senate seat.

With 99% of the votes counted, Flanagan received 53.7% of the vote to Tafoya's 43.6%.

READ MORE: Minnesota Senate election results

Attorney General

Keith Ellison has won reelection as Minnesota attorney general, defeating Republican challenger Ron Schutz.

With 99% of the votes counted, Ellison received 54.3% of the vote to Schutz's 45.5%. This will be Ellison's third term as Minnesota attorney general.

READ MORE: Minnesota Attorney General election results

Secretary of State

DFL incumbent Steve Simon has won reelection as Minnesota Secretary of State, defeating Republican challenger Tad Jude to secure a fourth term.

Simon, a DFLer who first took office in 2015, will continue leading the office that oversees Minnesota’s elections and business registrations.

READ MORE: Minnesota Secretary of State election results

State Auditor

Democrat Zack Filipovich has won the election for Minnesota State Auditor, beating out Republican Dr. Scott Jensen.

With 99% of votes counted, Filipovich received 52.9% of the vote to Jensen's 44.2%.

READ MORE: Minnesota State Auditor election results

Minnesota State House of Representatives

All 134 Minnesota House seats are on the ballot in the midterm elections. The House is currently deadlocked at 67 Republicans and 67 DFL representatives: Either party needs to gain just one seat to reach 68 and take outright control.

More than 20 representatives are not seeking reelection to their current House seats due to retirement, primary defeats or campaigns for other offices, including Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who is running for governor.

Minnesota State Senate

All 67 Minnesota Senate seats are on the ballot for full, four-year terms. The DFL currently has control with 34 seats to the GOP's 33. Democrats must defend their current 34 seats to retain majority control. Meanwhile, Republicans need to gain one seat to flip the chamber to a 34-33 Republican majority.

At least 14 senators are not returning to their current seats due to retirements, primary defeats or bids for other office.

Hennepin County Attorney

Cedrick Frazier has announced victory in the race for Hennepin County Attorney after his opponent conceded the election.

Frazier received 51% of the vote to Folk's 49%.

There was an open election for Hennepin County Attorney following Mary Moriarty’s announcement that she would not seek reelection.

READ MORE: Hennepin County Attorney election results

US Congressional District 2

Matt Little has won the race for Minnesota's Second U.S. Congressional District, securing the seat for the DFL after Rep. Angie Craig chose not to seek reelection.

Little received 57.2% of the vote to Pratt's 42.8%.

CD-2 covers the southern Twin Cities metro area and parts of southeastern Minnesota, including all of Dakota, Le Sueur and Scott counties and parts of Rice and Washington counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 2nd Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 3

Rep. Kelly Morrison defeated her Republican challenger and is set to serve her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota's Third Congressional District.

Morrison defeated Republican Tyler Bass, getting 64% of the vote.

Minnesota's Third Congressional District covers the western and northern Twin Cities metro area, including parts of Hennepin and Anoka counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 3rd Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 4

Democrat Betty McCollum has won reelection in Minnesota’s Fourth Congressional District, a seat she has held for more than two decades.

McCollum defeated Paul Wikstrom in Tuesday's midterm election, getting 73.1% of the vote.

Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District covers the western Twin Cities metro area, including parts of Ramsey and Washington counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 4th Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 5

Rep. Ilhan Omar has defeated her Republican challenger and is set to serve her fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

Omar defeated republican challenger John Nagel, getting 76.5% of the vote.

Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District covers parts of Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, including Minneapolis.

READ MORE: Minnesota 5th Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 6

Incumbent Republican Tom Emmer has won reelection to Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District over Democrat Doug Chapin.

With 99% of the votes counted, Emmer received 55.7% of the vote to Chapin's 44.2%.

Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District covers the western Twin Cities metro and central Minnesota, including parts of Anoka County and a few precincts in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 6th Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 7

Incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach has won reelection to Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District over Democrat Erik Osberg.

Fischbach received 64.9% of the vote to Erik Osberg's 35%.

Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District covers western Minnesota including all of Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Marshall, Meeker, Morrison, Murray, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties and parts of Becker, Brown, Hubbard and Stearns counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 7th Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 8

Republican incumbent Pete Stauber won reelection to Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District over Democrat challenger Trina Swanson.

Stauber received 53.1% of the vote, compared to Swanson's 46.8%.

Minnesota's Eight Congressional District covers northern and northeastern Minnesota, including Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Pine, St. Louis counties and parts of Becker, Hubbard and Washington counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 8th Congressional District election results

School funding constitutional amendment

Minnesota voters have approved an amendment to the state’s constitution that increases funds for students without shifting additional burden on taxpaying residents.

Minnesota voters faced a ballot question that asked: "Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to increase the funding going to all school districts from the permanent school fund, which is a fund that supports school districts without raising individual income or property taxes, effective July 1, 2027?"

In short, it asks voters to change how much Minnesota’s Permanent School Fund pays public schools. A "yes" vote would add an amendment to raise the payout rate to 4.5% of the fund's three-year rolling average value, an increase from 2.5% currently distributed to districts.

READ MORE: Minnesota school funding amendment ballot question results