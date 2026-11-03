Voters place 'I Voted' stickers at Renee Good, Alex Pretti memorials

The Brief Voters are leaving "I Voted" stickers at memorials for Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Dozens of "I Voted" stickers have appeared at memorial sites honoring Renee Good and Alex Pretti.



Mourners have begun placing "I Voted" stickers at the memorial sites for Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Election Day tribute

What we know:

Reporter Corin Hoggard witnessed voters placing their stickers on poles and signs around the memorials as a tribute on Election Day.

FOX 9 witnessed dozens of stickers posted on both memorial sites.

The backstory:

Good and Pretti were both shot and killed in January by federal agents during the large-scale immigration surge titled "Operation Metro Surge" by the Trump Administration.

Last week, the parents of Alex Pretti held a news conference pushing federal leaders to share evidence in their son's shooting.

Dig deeper:

The Pretti parents called out the federal government for failing to communicate with them after the shooting and accused them of now shielding agents that shot their son from potential prosecution.

Last month, Renee Good's family also announced they were filing two civil lawsuits in her killing.