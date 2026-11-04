Map: Minnesota governor results by county

The Brief Minnesota history was made when Senator Amy Klobuchar was elected as the state's first female governor. Voters also cast ballots for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the Minnesota Attorney General and a constitutional amendment that impacts public school funding. The map below shows how each county voted in the historic election.



Amy Klobuchar's victory in the election for governor of Minnesota marks the first time a woman has been elected to the position in the state's history.

The race was the first time Minnesota had an open governor's race since 2018, after Gov. Tim Walz decided not to seek a third term.

Klobuchar and her running mate, Ben Schierer, defeated Minnesota Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth. Klobuchar received 55.5% of the vote, compared to Demuth's 42.6%.

QUICK LINKS: Minnesota election results | Wisconsin election results | Balance of Power | Get more U.S. election news

Minnesota governor results by county

By the numbers:

Vote counting in Minnesota is nearly complete the day after the election, with most counties reporting 99% of results in the latest figures.

Klobuchar took the lead in several of the state's most populated counties, including Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, St. Louis and Olmsted counties.

Her opponent, Lisa Demuth, won in many smaller and rural counties, including Aitkin, Crow Wing, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns and Wright counties.

The figures show a clear divide between the state’s largest urban counties, where the first category has a stronger showing, and many rural counties, where the second category leads.

A few ballots remain uncounted as counties complete final reporting.

Details can be viewed on the map below.

What's next:

In her victory speech Tuesday night, Governor-Elect Klobuchar said she will "be a transformative governor for this state."

She continued by laying out the expectations for her upcoming tenure, saying she will commit to bringing down the cost of healthcare premiums and the cost of prescription drugs.

Governor-Elect Klobuchar also said she will work with the private sector to "build 100,000 new homes, from apartments to single family homes."

On education, she said, "When it comes to our school, we are going to see student achievement up, and screen time in the classroom down."

She also noted that Tuesday, Nov. 3, would have been the birthday of Harper Moyski, the 10-year-old girl who was killed in the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school.

"We will get that gun safety vote and I will sign that bill into law," Governor-Elect Klobuchar said.

All Minnesota election results

Dig deeper:

Below is a roundup of other Minnesota races that were on the ballot on Tuesday.

RELATED: Maps - how did your county vote in Wisconsin elections?