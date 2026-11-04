The Brief Minnesota Democrats have won a trifecta after gaining control of the governor's office, the House and the Senate. The last time Minnesota Democrats had a trifecta was in 2022, and it was broken up in 2024. Before 2022, Minnesota Democrats had not had a trifecta in 10 years.



The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party won a trifecta at the Capitol after candidates gained control of the Senate, House and governor's office during the 2026 midterm elections.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota Democrats win a trifecta

The backstory:

Democrats flipped several Republican-held seats in the Minnesota House, and held onto their control of the senate and governor's office.

The Minnesota DFL hasn't had a trifecta since 2022, and before that, it had been a decade. The Minnesota House split in 2024, and the DFL has held a slim majority in the Minnesota Senate.

According to the Associated Press, 21 state legislative races are still awaiting results as of Monday morning.

FOX 9 political analyst Blois Olson says the DFL could have as many as 76 seats in the Minnesota House, and 39 seats in the Minnesota Senate when counts wrap.

Why you should care:

Big decisions run through the Minnesota Capitol, determining how billions of dollars in state taxes are collected and spent. A trifecta gives the DFL the power to write laws that shape daily life across the state, from classroom funding and paid family leave to abortion protections, clean energy standards, gun regulations and infrastructure.

Minnesota Senate race results

By the numbers:

According to the Associated Press, Minnesota Democrats secured 34 Senate seats and Republicans won 24 as of Monday morning. Reaching 34 seats ensures the DFL retains majority control of the 67-member Senate, defending the narrow 34-33 margin they held entering the election and securing the party's statewide trifecta.

Minnesota House race results

By the numbers:

In the House, the DFL won 72 seats compared to 50 for Republicans as of Monday morning, according to the Associated Press. The result gives Democrats an outright majority in the 134-seat House and breaks the prior session's 67-67 deadlock that had forced both parties into a temporary power-sharing agreement.