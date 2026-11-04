Wisconsin election results: Who won governor's race?

The Brief Wisconsin voters cast their ballots in the general election Tuesday. On the ballot were statewide races for Wisconsin governor, U.S. House of Representatives, attorney general and Wisconsin Senate and Assembly as well as local races for county and city officials. Democrat David Crowley won the Wisconsin governor's election, defeating Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany to become the state's first Black governor.



Voters across Wisconsin headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's general election.

On the ballot were statewide races for Wisconsin governor, U.S. House of Representatives, attorney general and Wisconsin Senate and Assembly as well as local races for county and city officials.

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Wisconsin governor

Voters in Wisconsin have decided who will be their next governor, electing Democrat David Crowley to replace Gov. Tony Evers, as Republican Tom Tiffany conceded a "bitter" and "tough" defeat late Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wisconsin governor election results

Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Rebecca Cooke has won the election for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, beating out Republican incumbent Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

Rep. Van Orden had held the seat since 2022.

Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District covers 19 counties in western and southwestern Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, La Crosse, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids.

READ MORE: Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District election results

Wisconsin 7th Congressional District

Michael Alfonso defeated Democrat Fred Clark in Tuesday night’s midterm election for the seat in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, keeping the seat on the GOP side. Alfonso will replace Tom Tiffany, who is running for governor.

Alfonso won Tuesday's midterm election with 56% of the vote, as 77% of precincts are reporting, and becomes the youngest member of Congress.

The district represents much of northern and northwestern Wisconsin, including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties and parts of Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe and Wood counties.

READ MORE: Wisconsin 7th Congressional District election results

Other Wisconsin Congressional Districts

Wisconsin's five other congressional districts are also on the ballot. Results can be found below.

Attorney General

Results can be found below.

Secretary of State

Results can be found below.

State Treasurer

This was the first time in more than four decades that the Office of Secretary of State did not have an incumbent seeking reelection.

Results can be found below.

Wisconsin State Senate

Results can be found below.

Wisconsin State Assembly

Results can be found below.