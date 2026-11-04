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Map: How did your county vote in Minnesota elections?

By
FOX 9
2026 Elections
Published November 4, 2026 12:09 PM CST
Published November 4, 2026 12:09 PM CST

The Brief

    • The results for the 2026 Minnesota elections are in.
    • Voters decided on the state's next governor, U.S. Senate and House seats and more.
    • FOX 9 breaks down the election results county by county to show how Minnesotans across the state voted.

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota election results are in. See how your county voted for Minnesota governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, U.S. House and the constitutional amendment. 

QUICK LINKS: Minnesota election results | Wisconsin election results | Balance of Power | Get more U.S. election news 

Minnesota governor results by county

Klobuchar makes history as Minnesota governor
Klobuchar makes history as Minnesota governor

Klobuchar makes history as Minnesota governor

Democrat Amy Klobuchar celebrated her victory in Minnesota's 2026 governor's race, defeating Republican Lisa Demuth and becoming the state's first female governor.

Amy Klobuchar has won the race for governor of Minnesota, making her the first woman in the state's history to be elected to the position.

Minnesota had an open governor's race for the first time since 2018, after Gov. Tim Walz decided not to seek a third term. 

Klobuchar and her running mate, Ben Schierer, defeated Minnesota Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth. Klobuchar received 55.5% of the vote, compared to Demuth's 42.6%.

US Senate results by county

Peggy Flanagan makes history with Senate win
Peggy Flanagan makes history with Senate win

Peggy Flanagan makes history with Senate win

Democrat Peggy Flanagan celebrated her historic victory in Minnesota's 2026 U.S. Senate election after defeating Republican Michele Tafoya, becoming the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has defeated former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya in the race for Minnesota’s open U.S. Senate seat.

With 99% of the votes counted, Flanagan received 53.7% of the vote to Tafoya's 43.6%. 

Minnesota Attorney General by county

Keith Ellison's MN Attorney General victory speech
Keith Ellison's MN Attorney General victory speech

Keith Ellison's MN Attorney General victory speech

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison celebrated his reelection in the 2026 midterms after facing Republican challenger Ron Schutz.

Keith Ellison has won reelection as Minnesota attorney general, defeating Republican challenger Ron Schutz.

With 99% of the votes counted, Ellison received 54.3% of the vote to Schutz's 45.5%. This will be Ellison's third term as Minnesota attorney general.

All Minnesota election results 

Below is a roundup of other Minnesota races that were on the ballot on Tuesday. 

RELATED: Maps - how did your county vote in Wisconsin elections? 

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press' election results, campaign websites and FOX 9 reporting. 

2026 ElectionsElectionPoliticsMinnesota