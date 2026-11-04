Map: How did your county vote in Minnesota elections?
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota election results are in. See how your county voted for Minnesota governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, U.S. House and the constitutional amendment.
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Minnesota governor results by county
Amy Klobuchar has won the race for governor of Minnesota, making her the first woman in the state's history to be elected to the position.
Minnesota had an open governor's race for the first time since 2018, after Gov. Tim Walz decided not to seek a third term.
Klobuchar and her running mate, Ben Schierer, defeated Minnesota Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth. Klobuchar received 55.5% of the vote, compared to Demuth's 42.6%.
US Senate results by county
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has defeated former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya in the race for Minnesota’s open U.S. Senate seat.
With 99% of the votes counted, Flanagan received 53.7% of the vote to Tafoya's 43.6%.
Minnesota Attorney General by county
Keith Ellison has won reelection as Minnesota attorney general, defeating Republican challenger Ron Schutz.
With 99% of the votes counted, Ellison received 54.3% of the vote to Schutz's 45.5%. This will be Ellison's third term as Minnesota attorney general.
All Minnesota election results
Below is a roundup of other Minnesota races that were on the ballot on Tuesday.
- 1st Congressional District
- 2nd Congressional District
- 3rd Congressional District
- 4th Congressional District
- 5th Congressional District
- 6th Congressional District
- 7th Congressional District
- 8th Congressional District
- State Auditor
- Secretary of State
- School funding constitutional amendment
- Minnesota Legislature
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The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press' election results, campaign websites and FOX 9 reporting.