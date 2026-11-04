Minnesota weather: Rain totals so far as soaking continues through midweek

The Brief Rain consistently seen throughout Minnesota continues into Thursday before finally stopping. The Twin Cities set a record for rainfall on Tuesday not seen since 1970, with 0.66 inches coming down, breaking the 0.53 record. Below are totals seen throughout the state so far.



After a drier than normal year in 2026, Minnesota is catching up on rain to start November, with several areas seeing more than 2 inches so far throughout the soaking from Monday to Wednesday.

Minnesota rainfall totals

What we know:

According to FOX 9 meteorologists, the northern and specifically northeast regions have so far seen the most rain.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Hibbing has seen the most rain, accumulating 3.06 inches.

Meanwhile, Ely was not far behind, so far tallying 2.77 inches of rain.

By the numbers:

Staying to the northern and central portions of the state, other rainfall total leaders include Grand Marais (2.52 inches), Duluth (2.34 inches), Alexandria (2.31 inches), Morris (2.23 inches), Brainerd (2.18 inches) and St. Cloud (2.04 inches).

After a drier than normal year in 2026, Minnesota is catching up on rain to start November, with several areas seeing more than 2 inches so far throughout the soaking from Monday to Wednesday. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

Closer to the Twin Cities region, Prior Lake is the current leader with 2.22 inches, followed by Lakeville (2.10 inches), Waconia (2.03 inches), Hugo (1.94 inches), Eagan (1.89 inches), Victoria (1.88 inches), Maple Grove (1.86 inches) and Maple Plain (1.80 inches).

Minneapolis so far has seen 1.50 inches of rain, while St. Paul has accumulated 1.16 inches in the same timeframe.

(FOX 9)

Rain wraps up for a dry weekend

What's next:

Rain showers look likely again throughout Wednesday as wet weather continues across Minnesota.

Temperatures will climb only a few degrees into the mid-50s before staying fairly steady through midday and into the afternoon. Rain will continue this evening and into parts of the overnight period.

The weekend looks dry, with more sunshine than clouds, with the coolest morning appearing to be Saturday for Minnesota's deer opener.

Afternoon temperatures will likely climb above average starting this weekend and continuing into early next week.