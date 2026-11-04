Minnesota State House election results: Democrats win control

The Brief Democrats flipped at least 10 Republican-held seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives to gain control of the chamber. The DFL won 77 seats compared to 57 for Republicans, as of Wednesday's Associated Press results. The Minnesota House District 32A race between incumbent Republican Rep. Nolan West and Democrat Amanda Matchett is headed for a publicly-funded recount



Democrats flipped several Republican-held seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives in Tuesday's general election, giving them an outright majority in the 134-seat House.

The results break the prior session's 67-67 deadlock that had forced both parties into a temporary power-sharing agreement.

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Democrats win control of Minnesota House of Representatives

In the House, the DFL won 77 seats compared to 57 for Republicans as of Wednesday, flipping 10 seats, as of Wednesday's Associated Press results. Minnesota House District 32A is headed for a recount, and could be another seat Democrats pick up. Incumbent Republican Nolan West and his Democratic challenger Amanda Matchett are separated by only 22 votes.

The result gives Democrats an outright majority in the 134-seat House and breaks the prior session's 67-67 deadlock that had forced both parties into a temporary power-sharing agreement.

RELATED: Minnesota democrats secure trifecta by winning Senate, House and governor races

Minnesota House District 32A race headed to recount

The race for Minnesota House District 32A in Anoka County, which includes parts of Blaine and Ham Lake and all of Columbus, is headed for a publicly funded recount. As of Wednesday, incumbent Republican Rep. Nolan West had earned 50% of the vote, while Democrat Amanda Matchett had 49.91% of the vote, with 99% of votes counted. The two candidates are separated by just 22 votes.

All Minnesota House election results

Below is a roundup of all the election results for the Minnesota House of Representatives.