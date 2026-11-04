Minnesota State House election results: Democrats win control
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Democrats flipped several Republican-held seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives in Tuesday's general election, giving them an outright majority in the 134-seat House.
The results break the prior session's 67-67 deadlock that had forced both parties into a temporary power-sharing agreement.
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Democrats win control of Minnesota House of Representatives
In the House, the DFL won 77 seats compared to 57 for Republicans as of Wednesday, flipping 10 seats, as of Wednesday's Associated Press results. Minnesota House District 32A is headed for a recount, and could be another seat Democrats pick up. Incumbent Republican Nolan West and his Democratic challenger Amanda Matchett are separated by only 22 votes.
The result gives Democrats an outright majority in the 134-seat House and breaks the prior session's 67-67 deadlock that had forced both parties into a temporary power-sharing agreement.
RELATED: Minnesota democrats secure trifecta by winning Senate, House and governor races
Minnesota House District 32A race headed to recount
The race for Minnesota House District 32A in Anoka County, which includes parts of Blaine and Ham Lake and all of Columbus, is headed for a publicly funded recount. As of Wednesday, incumbent Republican Rep. Nolan West had earned 50% of the vote, while Democrat Amanda Matchett had 49.91% of the vote, with 99% of votes counted. The two candidates are separated by just 22 votes.
All Minnesota House election results
Below is a roundup of all the election results for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
- State House Districts 1-5
- State House Districts 6-10
- State House Districts 11-15
- State House Districts 16-20
- State House Districts 21-25
- State House Districts 26-30
- State House Districts 31-35
- State House Districts 36-40
- State House Districts 41-50
- State House Districts 51-55
- State House Districts 56-60
- State House Districts 61-67
The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press' election results, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office and previous FOX 9 reporting.