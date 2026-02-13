Man falls through ice on Mississippi River near U of M campus, authorities unable to locate him

article

Authorities say a search will resume tomorrow for a man who fell through the ice on the Mississippi River near the University of Minnesota campus, but was unable to be located.

Mississippi River ice rescue

What we know:

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says around 4 p.m. on Friday its Water Patrol Unit received a call for a water emergency after an adult man who was walking on the ice fell through into the Mississippi River near the U of M Rowing Club.

Authorities say an adult woman witness attempted to go out after him, but then fell through the ice as well. She was able to make it back to shore, at which point she was transported to the hospital as a precaution for cold weather exposure.

The HCSO’s Water Patrol Unit attempted to locate him using sonar equipment, but were unsuccessful in their efforts Friday evening.

What's next:

The HCSO says authorities will resume search and recovery operations again on Saturday once daylight resumes.