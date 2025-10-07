Fishing boat capsizes on Mississippi River, 1 dead in Wright Co.

The Brief The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it responded on Tuesday to the report of a fishing boat overturned on the Mississippi River. The boat was carrying three men — two were rescued, while the third was found unconscious and later pronounced dead. Authorities are still investigating what led to the boat capsizing.



A fishing boat with three men onboard overturned in the Mississippi River prompted an emergency rescue that ultimately left one man dead.

Wright County fishing boat rescue

What we know:

Around 10:32 a.m., the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says it was alerted to a capsized boat on the Mississippi River near the Xcel Energy plant.

Arriving deputies learned that three adults were in the water — two were successfully taken to shore, while one was located unresponsive.

All people involved are believed to be accounted for, authorities say.

An active death investigation is being conducted by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided any details on the circumstances leading to the boat overturning.

The identification of the victim will be provided by authorities at a later date.