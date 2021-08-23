Low Cut Connie pulls out of Minnesota State Fair Grandstand show over lack of mask, vaccine mandate

article

Low Cut Connie, one of the bands scheduled to perform at the grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair this weekend, has pulled out of the show over the fair’s COVID-19 policies.

The band was one of the special guests for The Current’s Music On-A-Stick show on Saturday. The other two artists, headliner Lake Street Dive and special guest Kiss the Tiger, are still planning to perform as of Monday.

In a statement, Low Cut Connie’s front man, Adam Weiner, said pulling out of the State Fair show was a tough call.

"Now that I understand there will be no mask or vaccine mandate in place for the event, I don’t feel comfortable moving forward with this show," Weiner’s statement read.

Neither masks nor proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together, which starts on Thursday. Fair organizers had considered mandating masks indoors, but the latest guidance from the fair said masks are recommended inside buildings, but not required.

"We respect the band's decision to withdraw from the show," the State Fair said in a statement.

This year only, the State Fair is accepting refunds for grandstand shows up to 24 hours prior to show time. Ticketholders should reach out to the fair's ticket office if they are interested in a refund.

A COVID-19 vaccine or negative test is required to attend concerts at other venues in Minnesota, including First Avenue, the Palace Theatre and others. Basilica Block Party also announced last week attendees will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to get into this year’s outdoor musical festival.