Basilica Block Party requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to attend

Basilica Block Party will require all attendees to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into this year’s music festival.

Organizers announced Friday attendees will need to bring a photo ID plus either proof of vaccination or a negative test result from the last 72 hours. Face masks will not be required, but are strongly encouraged.

The two-day music festival held on the grounds of the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis typically takes place in the summer, but it was moved to September this year due to the pandemic. The 2021 Basilica Block Party will be held on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11.

Other large music festivals in the Midwest and across the country have instituted similar vaccination policies this year, including Lollapalooza, Summerfest and the Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire, which started on Thursday.

Entertainment venues such as First Avenue, 7th Street Entry and the Turf Club are also requiring people to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before attending shows.