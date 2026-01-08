Lakeville Hampton Inn takes down signage after being accused of denying ICE bookings

The Brief Photos show the Lakeville Hampton Inn removing its signage after ICE agents were denied bookings there. This comes after Hilton said it removed the hotel from its system. This comes during an unprecedented surge of ICE agents in the state.



The Hampton Inn in Lakeville had its signage removed after it was accused of refusing to book rooms for ICE agents earlier in the week.

What they're saying:

A post from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed images of the hotel's signage being removed.

The Department of Homeland Security called out the hotel for refusing to book its agents earlier this week.

This led to Hilton saying it removed the hotel from its system.

Hotels in the Twin Cities faced protests last month as Homeland Security moved forward with Operation Metro Surge, which brought in additional ICE agents to the Twin Cities metro.