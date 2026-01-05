Hilton responds after DHS says ICE agents' bookings canceled at Minneapolis hotel

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security says a Hilton hotel in Minneapolis is canceling its agents' bookings. DHS shared emails stating the cancellations were due to the agents being immigration enforcement officers. Hilton says they are looking into the situation but states this is not a company policy.



The Department of Homeland Security accused a Hilton hotel in Minneapolis of denying bookings for ICE and DHS investigators on Monday.

DHS says Hilton bookings canceled

What we know:

In a tweet on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security shared emails showing a canceled booking. The emails are dated Friday, Jan. 2 and show a sender with a "hilton.com" address.

The email reads: "After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be canceling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton."

What they're saying:

In the tweet, Homeland Security accused Hilton of a "coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement."

"When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations," the tweet reads. "This is UNACCEPTABLE."

The backstory:

Hotels in Minneapolis faced protests last month as Homeland Security moved forward with Operation Metro Surge, which brought in additional ICE agents to the Twin Cities metro.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 9, Hilton confirmed they are looking into the situation but said the actions of the individual hotel aren't representative of the company as a whole.

"Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone."

Hilton later added:

"This hotel is independently owned and operated, and these actions were not reflective of Hilton values. We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination."

Hilton also shared with FOX 9 a statement from the hotel's management company, Everpeak Hospitality, which said it had addressed the issue.

"Everpeak Hospitality has moved swiftly to address this matter as it was inconsistent with our policy of being a welcoming place for all. We are in touch with the impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. We do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies and apologize to those impacted. We are committed to welcoming all guests and operating in accordance with brand standards, applicable laws, and our role as a professional hospitality provider."