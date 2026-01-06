Hilton removing MN hotel that denied ICE bookings from its system

The Brief Hilton is removing a Minnesota hotel from its system after it denied bookings for ICE agents. The independently-owned hotel said it was correcting the issue on Monday after being called out by DHS. However, a conservative journalist posted a video of being denied a room Monday night at the same hotel while posing as a Homeland Security employee.



Hilton says it is removing the Minnesota hotel from its system that was accused of denying ICE agent bookings after the company says the franchisee failed to address the issue.

Hotel accused of denying ICE bookings

The backstory:

In tweets on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security shared emails from Hilton showing a hotel had canceled rooms for its investigators after learning they were immigration enforcement.

The email stated: "After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name, and we will be canceling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton."

Homeland Security responded by accusing Hilton of a "coordinated campaign" to "REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement."

Hilton responds

The other side:

In statements to FOX 9, Hilton quickly clarified that this was not a company policy but rather actions of a single, independently-owned hotel.

Hilton said: "We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination."

Hilton also shared a statement from Everpeak Hospitality, the hotel's management, that said they were working swiftly to address the issue.

Independent journalist refused room

Dig deeper:

Monday night, hours after Hilton and Everpeak said they were addressing the issue, conservative journalist Nick Sortor went to the hotel in question – the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Lakeville – and attempted to book ten rooms posing as a Department of Homeland Security worker.

In the video, a front desk worker tells Sortor that they still weren't allowing ICE, DHS, or immigration enforcement as guests. In the surreptitiously recorded video, which Sortor says was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, the worker says he recently spoke with the hotel's owner who hadn't mentioned any changes to the policy.

The worker then offers to call the owner, walks away, but returns and says he was unable to reach anyone at the late hour.

Hilton says they will remove MN hotel

What they're saying:

In a statement Tuesday morning, Hilton said it was "taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems." Hilton said the decision stemmed from the video that "clearly raises concerns that they are not meeting our standards and values."

The statement goes on to say: "Hilton is – and has always been – a welcoming place for all. We are also engaging with all our franchisees to reinforce the standards we hold them to across our system to help ensure this does not happen again."

As of 8 a.m., the Lakeville hotel was still showing up on Hilton's website for bookings.

Dig deeper:

Hotels across the metro have faced protests in recent months for allowing ICE agent guests.

Just Monday night, protesters staged a loud, late-night anti-ICE protest outside the Canopy Hilton Hotel in downtown Minneapolis. Protesters chanted, yelled, banged drums, and drew a police response around the midnight hour. This has been a regular occurrence since the Trump administration launched Operation Metro Surge in December, which brought an influx of ICE agents to the Twin Cities.

Now, according to reports, the Trump administration has ordered a new surge, bringing upwards of 2,100 ICE agents and Homeland Security investigators to the Twin Cities. The new operation is reportedly aimed at rooting out fraud in the state.