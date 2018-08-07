Lakeville North & South high schools at odds over new sports dome
Lakeville North & South high schools are at odds over where to put a new sports dome designed to be used by students from both schools, as well as community members.
Community rallies around Lakeville family after house fire
Neighbors are rallying around a Lakeville, Minnesota family that lost their house in a fire on New Year's Eve.
Gun shop burglary in Lakeville, Minnesota
A gun shop burglary occurred Aug. 3, at Dakota Custom Guns in Lakeville, Minnesota. Burglars used a Ford Flex to ram the rear of the building. Once inside, the thieves stole several handguns.
State trooper involved in head-on crash near Lakeville
A State Patrol officer was involved in a head-on crash while in his squad car Tuesday afternoon in Lakeville, Minn., according to a statement released on Twitter.
Lakeville man coordinating relief missions to island hit by Irma
The hurricane damage is just as bad on many islands in the Atlantic Ocean. Tortola within the British Virgin Islands is all but destroyed. Right now, there's only one boat getting there and it happens to be operated by a Lakeville man.
Lakeville, Minnesota, swimmer qualifies for Team USA at age 15
A swimmer in Lakeville, Minnesota, has qualified for Team USA at age 15.
Lakeville woman in dispute with city over fox sanctuary
A woman in Lakeville, Minnesota, is battling the city regarding how many foxes she can care for.