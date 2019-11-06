Judge issues new arrest warrant for Duluth synagogue arsonist after he violates probation

article

UPDATE: The man has been arrested since the warrant was issued Monday.

The man who admitted to starting a fire that burned a historic Duluth synagogue in September has violated his probation and now has a new warrant out for his arrest, according to court documents.

The Duluth Adas Israel Synagogue burned Sept. 9. 36-year-old Matthew James Amiot admitted to starting the fire near the sukkah behind the building. The building was deemed a total loss.

Matthew Amiot of Duluth is charged with two counts of negligent fires. (St. Louis County Jail)

According to court filings Monday, Amiot violated his probation and had a new warrant issued for his arrest by Judge Sally Tarnowski.

Amiot, who is homeless, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years of probation, 90 days in county jail and 192 hours of community service for the synagogue fire. He was also ordered to pay $56,000 in restitution.