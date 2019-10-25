Man sentenced in fire that destroyed historic synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota

article

The homeless man charged with starting a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota was sentenced Friday.

Matthew Amiot, 36, was sentenced to four years of probation, 90 days in county jail and 192 hours of community service for the fire at the Adas Israel Synagogue on Sept. 9. The 36 days he has already served in county jail will be credited towards his sentence.

The judge also ordered that he pay $56,000 in restitution.

Matthew Amiot of Duluth is charged with two counts of negligent fires. (St. Louis County Jail)

Last month, Amiot pleaded guilty to charges of negligent fire and negligent fire resulting in bodily harm. He admitted to investigators he had started the fire near the sukkah behind the synagogue. He said his tried to spit on the fire to put it out, but when it would not go out, he walked away.

The synagogue was deemed a total loss.