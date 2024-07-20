Edina police ask public to avoid area near Schaefer Road and Interlachen Boulevard

article

The public is being asked to avoid the 5000 block of Schaefer Road by Edina law enforcement.

What we know

A post from the Edina Police Department states there is a large police presence in the 5000 block of Schaefer Road and the public is being asked to stay away until further notice.

Officials say they can not share any more information at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.