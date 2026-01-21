James Beard Awards 2026: Here are Minnesota's semifinalists

The Brief The James Beard Awards have announced its 2026 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists, with several Twin Cities nominations on the list. Semifinalists are recognized across 22 categories, including Best Chef, Best New Restaurant, Best Emerging Chef, Best Bar and more. You can find those up for awards from the Land of 10,000 Lakes below.



Known as one of the highest honors in the restaurant and hospitality industry, the James Beard Awards have announced its 2026 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists, which includes several Twin Cities nominations.

The 2026 Restaurant and Chef semifinalists are recognized across 22 categories, including Best Chef, Best New Restaurant, Best Emerging Chef, Best Bar and more.

Nominees will be announced on March 31, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 15, 2026, in Chicago.

Below are the semifinalists nominated to represent Minnesota:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg, Travail Collective (Travail Kitchen & Amusements, ie by Travail, and Dream Creamery), Robbinsdale

Outstanding Chef

Ann Ahmed, Khâluna, Minneapolis

Alex Roberts, Alma, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Midwest

Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado No Mise, Minneapolis

Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis

Gustavo Romero and Kate Romero, Oro by Nixta, Minneapolis

Yia Vang, Vinai, Minneapolis

Outstanding Restaurant

Bar La Grassa, Minneapolis

Emerging Chef

Kyle Lussier, The Pines, Grand Rapids

Outstanding Hospitality

Joan's in the Park, St. Paul

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to congratulate this year’s semifinalists as we mark another major milestone — 40 years of the James Beard Foundation," Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in a statement. "For four decades, the Foundation has recognized culinary excellence while championing the independent chefs and restaurants that are vital to our communities, economy, and culture. It is an honor to celebrate the 2026 semifinalists, whose work reflects the incredible dynamism, talent, and achievement defining our industry today."

The backstory:

Established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards, which recognize exceptional talent and achievement.