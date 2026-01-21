James Beard Awards 2026: Here are Minnesota's semifinalists

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County, Rock County
14
Blizzard Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CST, Brown County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

James Beard Awards 2026: Here are Minnesota's semifinalists

By
Published  January 21, 2026 3:03pm CST
Restaurants
FOX 9
Chef Yia Vang opens new restaurant Vinai in Minneapolis

Chef Yia Vang opens new restaurant Vinai in Minneapolis

FOX 9's Shayne Wells sits down with Chef Yia Vang to chat about his new restaurant Vinai, which opens July 30 serving traditional Hmong food. The restaurant is located at 1300 NE 2nd St. in Minneapolis.

The Brief

    • The James Beard Awards have announced its 2026 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists, with several Twin Cities nominations on the list.
    • Semifinalists are recognized across 22 categories, including Best Chef, Best New Restaurant, Best Emerging Chef, Best Bar and more.
    • You can find those up for awards from the Land of 10,000 Lakes below.

(FOX 9) - Known as one of the highest honors in the restaurant and hospitality industry, the James Beard Awards have announced its 2026 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists, which includes several Twin Cities nominations.

The 2026 Restaurant and Chef semifinalists are recognized across 22 categories, including Best Chef, Best New Restaurant, Best Emerging Chef, Best Bar and more.

Nominees will be announced on March 31, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 15, 2026, in Chicago.

Below are the semifinalists nominated to represent Minnesota:

Outstanding Restaurateur

  • Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg, Travail Collective (Travail Kitchen & Amusements, ie by Travail, and Dream Creamery), Robbinsdale

Outstanding Chef

  • Ann Ahmed, Khâluna, Minneapolis
  • Alex Roberts, Alma, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Midwest

  • Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado No Mise, Minneapolis
  • Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis
  • Gustavo Romero and Kate Romero, Oro by Nixta, Minneapolis
  • Yia Vang, Vinai, Minneapolis

Outstanding Restaurant

  • Bar La Grassa, Minneapolis

Emerging Chef

  • Kyle Lussier, The Pines, Grand Rapids

Outstanding Hospitality

  • Joan's in the Park, St. Paul

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to congratulate this year’s semifinalists as we mark another major milestone — 40 years of the James Beard Foundation," Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in a statement. "For four decades, the Foundation has recognized culinary excellence while championing the independent chefs and restaurants that are vital to our communities, economy, and culture. It is an honor to celebrate the 2026 semifinalists, whose work reflects the incredible dynamism, talent, and achievement defining our industry today."

The backstory:

Established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards, which recognize exceptional talent and achievement.

RestaurantsFood and DrinkSmall BusinessBusinessMinneapolis