IVF treatments, fertility coverage mandated by health plans under new proposal

The Brief A new bill proposed by both Democrat and Republican lawmakers would require infertility treatment and standard fertility preservation services to be required under health insurance plans offered in Minnesota. Gov. Walz previously made national headlines for detailing the usage of fertility treatments during his run for vice president. The bill will be debated in the Minnesota Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee on Thursday, and it can be watched in the player above.



Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers are proposing a bill that would make infertility treatment and standard fertility preservation services required to be covered by health insurance plans in Minnesota.

Fertility services in Minnesota

What we know:

Called the Minnesota Building Families Act, SF 1961, sponsored by Sen. Erin Maye Quade (DFL-Apple Valley), would require health plans to be provided comprehensive coverage for diagnosis/treatment for infertility, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and "standard fertility preservation services."

Coverage would be required to include unlimited embryo transfers, but could impose a limit of four completed oocyte retrievals. Single embryo transfer must be used when medically appropriate and recommended by the treating health care provider. However, coverage for surgical reversal of elective sterilization would not be a coverage requirement under the current version.

As a bipartisan proposal, the bill also has the sponsorship of Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Waconia), Sen. Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville) and Sen. Alice Mann (DFL-Bloomington).

In 2023, Sen. Mann was also the leading Senate sponsor of a bill written with Rep. Ruth Richardson, authorizing paid family and medical leave in Minnesota.

Dig deeper:

Under the proposal, a health plan could not impose any cost-sharing requirements greater than those imposed for maternity coverage, including co-payments, deductibles and coinsurance.

In the text of the bill’s current version, "standard fertility preservation services" means "procedures that are consistent with the established medical practices or professional guidelines published by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine or the American Society of Clinical Oncology for a person who has a medical condition or is expected to undergo medical treatment that is recognized by medical professionals to cause a risk of impairment to fertility." That includes surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Infertility treatment assistance would cover the diagnosis of and treatment for infertility, and medical assistance that would otherwise apply to a health plan that provides maternity benefits to Minnesota residents. Any elected coverage could not result in a lower level of coverage, or reduced access to coverage, for any medical assistance enrollee.

Lowering cost of fertility treatments

Big picture view:

A previously announced "historic deal" by the Trump administration also hopes to lower the cost of IVF treatments through the newly created TrumpRX portal.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate that TrumpRx discounts will save patients up to $2,200 per IVF cycle, but each cycle can cost as much as $30,000 out of pocket, according to a White House fact sheet.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has also been a vocal advocate for the accessibility of IVF and other treatments, outlining how he and Gwen Walz used intrauterine insemination (IUI) to have their daughter, Hope.

What's next:

The proposal is expected to be debated in the Minnesota Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee on Thursday. You can watch the meeting in the player above.

It would need to pass both the House and Senate, and be signed into law by Gov. Walz, prior to taking effect.

If ultimately approved, its requirements would become retroactively effective on Jan. 1, 2026, or upon federal approval.