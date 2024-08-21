Gov. Tim Walz's wife clarifies fertility treatment was IUI, not IVF

Gov. Tim Walz and his wife have been open about their struggle to have children, but Minnesota’s first lady is clarifying which fertility treatment they used.

What we know

Walz has energized crowds on his campaign stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan with the story of his daughter's birth, which has been made possible through fertility treatments. Walz also previously sent out a fundraising email titled "our IVF journey."

He criticized Ohio Sen. JD Vance earlier this month by saying, "If it was up to him, I wouldn’t have a family because of IVF."

However, Gwen Walz clarified this week they used intrauterine insemination (IUI) to have their daughter Hope, and not in vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF.

JD Vance then criticized Walz about the subject on Tuesday, writing on X, "Today it came out that Tim Walz had lied about having a family via IVF. Who lies about something like that?"

However, according to The Associated Press, campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg defended Walz and denied that he was misleading.

"Gov. Walz talks how normal people talk," she said. "He was using commonly understood shorthand for fertility treatments."

Dig deeper

The subject has been at the center of political controversy lately. IVF has been under attack from anti-reproductive rights advocates and those seeking to ban abortions.

Earlier this year, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law, which temporarily stopped IVF procedures.

Walz brought up the ruling during a State of the State address in March, saying it was a "direct attack on my children."

"All we wanted was something that seemed so simple — to have that child," he said at the time. "What those judges did was a direct attack on our family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.