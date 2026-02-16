ICE tactics questioned after Brooklyn Park man lured from home, detained

The Brief Jesus Flores was taken into custody by ICE outside his home in Brooklyn Center on Feb. 12. He was lured outside by female agents pretending to have car trouble and asking for help. Flores is undocumented and had been previously deported, but family says he’s hard-working, not dangerous and hoping he gets another chance.



It was shortly after 1 p.m. on Feb. 12, the same day that the drawdown of Operation Metro Surge was publicly announced.

A car pulled up in front of Jesus Flores’s Brooklyn Park home. Two women get out, open the hood and, after a minute or so, knock on the door for help.

Jesus walks out, begins to take a look, then is boxed in by three SUVs that quickly pull up and take him into custody. The entire operation took about five minutes.

And all caught on a neighbor’s security camera.

Tricky tactics

What they're saying:

Jesus’s son Miguel, who like his siblings, was born here and is a U.S. citizen, said the family is shocked by the tricky tactics used by ICE.

"Like they lied to my dad that they needed help with their car," said Miguel. "I mean, they figured out that he was a mechanic. You know, my dad’s a generous guy, he’s willing to help anybody."

Seeking an attorney

What we know:

By Friday morning, Jesus was already in a detention facility in Texas awaiting deportation.

The family is reaching out to immigration lawyers, but due to his status and history, they haven’t found one to take on his case. Jesus had already been deported once, more than 15 years ago.

He remains undocumented. Lawyers have said it’s a long shot.

"That there’s not much they can do with the one deportation already and with another now," said Miguel. "They say we’d be pretty much be wasting our money."

FOX 9 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, seeking details on whether there were other factors that made him an enforcement target, but have not received any information.

Family seeking help

What's next:

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign, in part to raise money to pay an immigration attorney, still hoping they can find one.

It’s also to help support the family’s expenses. Flores has two children with autism and two with special medical needs.

Local churches are also pitching in with food and household supplies.

The family understands why their father is a target of immigration enforcement, but don’t believe he should be. They say he’s far from dangerous. In fact, we could only find parking violations on a criminal history search.

"The main reason he came here to the United States and was willing to come back is to give us a better life and that’s what he’s done. He’s sent me and my sister to college," Miguel said. "There’s no other reason to deport my dad, he’s a hard-working individual."