ICE Out march held in Minneapolis, Bruce Springsteen plays Defend Minnesota concert

Immigration operations continued in Minnesota on Friday as protests, a benefit concert and Senate DHS funding negotiations unfold.

A second "National Day of Action" took place Friday in response to ongoing ICE operations in Minnesota.

The demonstrations occurred only hours after First Avenue hosted a benefit concert to raise funds for the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot and killed by federal agents earlier this month.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington are trying to avert another partial government shutdown amid ongoing debates over DHS funding and possible ICE policy changes.

8:00 p.m. - Minneapolis march gathers thousands for second week straight

In Minneapolis, thousands once again filled the streets demanding an end to Operation Metro Surge – the second in two weeks, after one was held last Friday.

2:50 pm. – Minneapolis school board chair says ICE disrupts classrooms

Minneapolis School Board Chair Collin Beachy shared how students are responding to the presence of ICE officers in the state, saying that thousands of students are moving to online learning out of fear.

2:30 p.m. – St. Cloud Mayor speaks on ICE operations in central MN

St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson addressed ICE operations in central Minnesota ans spoke about his city's response.

2:20 p.m. – Local and state leaders give update on ICE activity in Minnesota

Local and state leaders spoke Friday during a virtual briefing to give updates on ICE activity in the state. Speakers discussed recent ICE actions, arrests of journalists and community members, and testimony presented during a Senate Subcommittee on the Federal Impact on Minnesotans and Economic Stability hearing.

Those in attendance included Minneapolis Councilmember Aurin Chowdhury, Representative Mike Howard (DFL - Richfield/ Minneapolis), Sen. Scott Dibble (DFL - Minneapolis), Council President Elliott Payne, Hennepin County Director of Education Support Services and Broadband and Digital Inclusion Christa Mims.

2:05 p.m. – ICE Out March in downtown Minneapolis

Protesters are starting to gather in downtown Minneapolis for an ICE Out march as part of the second National Day of Action.

1:56 p.m. – Gov. Walz comments on Alex Pretti investigation

Gov. Walz commented on the FBI taking over as the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti.

"Trump’s right hand cannot be responsible for investigating his left hand. We need an independent, impartial investigation now," Walz wrote.

1:30 p.m. – Trump says ‘elections have consequences’ regarding Minneapolis

President Donald Trump spoke from the White House about Minneapolis and shared the following statement:

"I'll say it very plainly — elections have consequences. The people want law and order. And we have a silent majority. They like what we're doing."

12:50 p.m. – Gov. Walz says Minnesota will continue pressing Trump administration

In a post on X, Gov. Tim Walz wrote, "The winds of public opinion are at our back. We will press this Administration until we see impartial investigations, the departure of federal forces, and an end to this campaign of retribution."

12:45 p.m. – Community rallies in support of Georgia Fort

Community members and colleagues of Georgia Fort held a news conference calling for her release and condemned what they say is an attack on the first amendment.

Her husband and teenage daughter also spoke on her arrest, with her daughter saying "The separation of families will never be right."

The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists shared a statement condemning the arrest, saying, in part, "We are alarmed by these escalating actions by the Trump administration that attack freedom of the press. Journalists have not only the right, but the responsibility to observe and report events in the public interest. It is not illegal to document a protest against the federal government. The fact that the protest took place in a church does not negate journalists’ First Amendment rights to report. The effort to punish independent reporting is an effort to weaken democracy."

12:30 p.m. – Inclusive Democracy Caucus condemns arrests of journalists, actions by Trump administration

The Minnesota Legislature’s Inclusive Democracy Caucus criticized what it described as continued unconstitutional actions by the Trump administration following the arrival of Tom Homan in Minnesota earlier this week. In a statement released Friday, the caucus said Minnesotans have faced daily violations of civil and constitutional rights, citing the administration’s demand for Minnesota voters’ personal information and the announced arrests of journalists Georgia Fort and Don Lemon, among others.

The caucus released the following statement:

"When faced with widespread public condemnation over ICE's lawless brutality in our neighborhoods, the Trump regime decided to flip to another page in the authoritarian playbook: arresting journalists who shine a light on the administration’s indefensible actions.

"First, they smeared journalists as ‘fake news’, then they started pepper-spraying and assaulting journalists who reported on their actions, and now Trump’s Department of Justice is disregarding the First Amendment to arrest and punish journalists who are showing the world what’s happening in Minnesota.

"Contrary to the rhetoric of Tom Homan, we’re seeing the Trump regime push full steam ahead with their project of unchecked executive control. These egregious attacks on the people, the press, and the First Amendment are unconstitutional, and they must end."

Noon – St. Paul Citycouncil member Anika Bowie speaks on husband's arrest

Anika Bowie, who represents Ward 1 on the St. Paul city council, shared a statement on the arrest of her husband, Jamael Lundy, by federal agents.

That statement can be read below:

"This morning my husband and I were violently awakened with extreme level of military force at our home. He was arrested by FBI, DEA, and DHS agents! As a wife, this is deeply traumatizing to have first hand experience of Trumps immoral weaponization of our justice system. The right wing media can not be trusted. We ask everyone knows and loves spread the truth about Jamael Lundy!

"He is a husband, son, brother, incredible friend, community organizer, government staffer for the most progressive law makers in the country. As a son of two veteran parents and a Hamline Mitchell law school graduate, he is known to be a strong advocate for criminal justice reform, voting rights, immigrant rights, and constitutional rights!"

11:45 a.m. – Minnesota House St. Paul deligation calls for release of local leaders, journalists

The Minnesota House Saint Paul Delegation called for the immediate release of Don Lemon, independent journalist Georgia Fort, Black Lives Matter Minnesota co-founder Trahern Crews and community activist Jamael Lundy, saying their arrests are a "direct violation" of First Amendment rights and press freedom.

The statement reads in part:

"They are members of our community who have risked their lives to be on the front lines daily amidst the terror and chaos the Trump administration and federal agents have unleashed against our communities. They have worked not only to broadcast the horrifying violence and violations of the Constitution and civil rights of Minnesotans for the world to see, but they have also held a mirror up to the false narratives the administration is attempting to create.

"In the wake of both Renee Good’s and Alex Pretti’s deaths, it was these strong and bold leaders who used their voices to pursue justice. We cannot allow this administration to weaponize the Department of Justice against those whom Trump deems his adversaries. We will not stand for this, and we demand their immediate release."

11:40 a.m. – City of Minneapolis warns of potential traffic impacts from afternoon march

The City of Minneapolis warned of potential traffic impacts downtown Friday afternoon as large crowds are expected to gather for an ICE Out march.

"If you plan to attend today's demonstration, do so peacefully and safely, and dress for the weather by layering up and taking warming breaks if needed," a statement from the city read.

The protest is in response to the ongoing ICE surge in Minnesota. The "ICE Out' march is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Government Plaza.

11:35 a.m. – AG Keith Ellison releases statement on journalist arrests

Minnesota Attorney General released the following statement about the arrests of journalists Georgia Fort and Don Lemon.

The arrests of journalists Georgia Fort and Don Lemon are deeply troubling and contrary to the rights our Constitution guarantees us.

In Minnesota, we do not treat journalists like criminals for doing their jobs. No one should be arrested merely for holding a camera, asking hard questions, or telling the public what we have a right to know.

The First Amendment protects both the right of journalists to gather and report information without fear of retaliation and the right of the people to receive that information and know what their government and institutions are doing in their name.

The First Amendment is not a luxury in a democracy. It is a necessity.

When the federal government arrests reporters for documenting what is happening in our communities, it violates our rights, undermines our trust, and chills the transparency our democracy needs. It sends the message that the powerful may exercise their power in the dark, without scrutiny or accountability.

Journalists like Georgia Fort and Don Lemon, and everyone who is documenting the surge, serve the public by bearing witness and ensuring that all of us have access to the truth. Any punishment or intimidation of journalists or the public for gathering the news and showing us what is happening demands the closest scrutiny from our institutions and from the people.

Make no mistake: these arrests are a continuation of the attacks on our constitutional rights we’ve witnessed since the beginning of Operation Metro Surge, many of which our free press and the public have documented. Arresting the storytellers does not change the story: this dangerous, unlawful, and unconstitutional surge must end.

10:30 a.m. – DOJ opens civil rights investigation into death of Alex Pretti

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Alex Pretti.

"We’re looking at everything that would shed light on that day," said Blanche during a press conference on Friday.

Read more here.

8:30 a.m. – Pam Bondi announces additional arrests in church protests

In a social media post Friday morning, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of four people in connection with the church protests.

"At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. More details soon," Bondi wrote.

7:30 a.m. – Don Lemon taken into custody in connection with Minnesota church protest

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was taken into custody Friday in connection with a protest at a Minnesota church, according to reporting from The New York Times.

Lemon was taken into custody after federal authorities sought his arrest in connection with a protest that took place inside Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to The New York Times. The protest involved demonstrators entering the church during a service to oppose the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Times reported that prosecutors had previously tried to secure arrest warrants tied to the protest, including for Lemon, but a federal magistrate judge in Minnesota declined to approve the request. A subsequent appeal also failed, though one judge on the panel said there was probable cause.

Despite those rulings, Lemon was taken into custody Friday, the Times reported. Officials did not immediately disclose what legal authority was used or what charges, if any, were being pursued.

Read more here.

6:30 a.m. Benefit concert raising funds for families of Alex Pretti, Renee Good

First Avenue in Minneapolis is hosting a benefit concert Friday to raise money for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Tom Morello, Rise Against, and others, including a "very special guest" will be performing. The event is scheduled to start at noon with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the event have sold out.

6:15 a.m. – Activists call for 'National Day of Action’

Community activists are planning another large-scale protest Friday in response to ongoing ICE operations in the Twin Cities. Organizers are calling for a "Nationwide Day of Action," urging participants not to go to school, work or shop as part of the protest.

The action follows a similar strike last Friday that brought out thousands of protesters despite bitter cold temperatures. A rally and march are scheduled for 2 p.m., and organizers say more than 500 businesses have signed on to either close or take part in solidarity actions.

6 a.m. – DHS funding deal may avert partial government shutdown.

A deal has been reached in the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown that could begin at midnight, though it may not be passed in time. The agreement removes Department of Homeland Security funding from a broader spending bill.

Under the deal, DHS would be funded for two weeks while allowing negotiations to continue over potential changes to ICE policies. Democrats are calling for changes to the code of conduct and body camera requirements. The deal comes after Democrats voted to block legislation to fund DHS on Thursday.