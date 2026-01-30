LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Benefit concert, ‘ICE Out’ march planned for National Day of Action

The Brief First Avenue in Minneapolis is hosting a benefit concert Friday for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. A second "National Day of Action" is planned for Friday to demand "ICE Out" of Minnesota. A rally and march are taking place in the afternoon. Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.



Immigration operations continue in Minnesota on Friday as protests, a benefit concert and DHS funding negotiations unfold.

A second "National Day of Action" is planned for Friday in response to ongoing ICE operations in Minnesota. The demonstrations come as First Avenue hosts a benefit concert to raise funds for the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot and killed by federal agents earlier this month.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington are trying to avert another partial government shutdown amid ongoing debates over DHS funding and possible ICE policy changes.

Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.

8:30 a.m. – Pam Bondi announces additional arrests in church protests

In a social media post Friday morning, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of four people in connection with the church protests.

"At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. More details soon," Bondi wrote.

7:30 a.m. – Don Lemon taken into custody in connection with Minnesota church protest

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was taken into custody Friday in connection with a protest at a Minnesota church, according to reporting from The New York Times.

Lemon was taken into custody after federal authorities sought his arrest in connection with a protest that took place inside Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to The New York Times. The protest involved demonstrators entering the church during a service to oppose the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Times reported that prosecutors had previously tried to secure arrest warrants tied to the protest, including for Lemon, but a federal magistrate judge in Minnesota declined to approve the request. A subsequent appeal also failed, though one judge on the panel said there was probable cause.

Despite those rulings, Lemon was taken into custody Friday, the Times reported. Officials did not immediately disclose what legal authority was used or what charges, if any, were being pursued.

Read more here.

6:30 a.m. Benefit concert raising funds for families of Alex Pretti, Renee Good

First Avenue in Minneapolis is hosting a benefit concert Friday to raise money for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Tom Morello, Rise Against, and others, including a "very special guest" will be performing. The event is scheduled to start at noon with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the event have sold out.

6:15 a.m. – Activists call for 'National Day of Action’

Community activists are planning another large-scale protest Friday in response to ongoing ICE operations in the Twin Cities. Organizers are calling for a "Nationwide Day of Action," urging participants not to go to school, work or shop as part of the protest.

The action follows a similar strike last Friday that brought out thousands of protesters despite bitter cold temperatures. A rally and march are scheduled for 2 p.m., and organizers say more than 500 businesses have signed on to either close or take part in solidarity actions.

6 a.m. – DHS funding deal may avert partial government shutdown.

A deal has been reached in the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown that could begin at midnight, though it may not be passed in time. The agreement removes Department of Homeland Security funding from a broader spending bill.

Under the deal, DHS would be funded for two weeks while allowing negotiations to continue over potential changes to ICE policies. Democrats are calling for changes to the code of conduct and body camera requirements. The deal comes after Democrats voted to block legislation to fund DHS on Thursday.