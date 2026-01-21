LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Increased presence in Minneapolis; Vance to visit

The Brief ICE operations and anti-ICE protests continue in Minnesota almost two weeks after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent. Find live updates on immigration operations below.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue Wednesday in Minnesota, with reports of an increased presence in south Minneapolis. This comes two weeks after Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Justice has served grand jury subpoenas to five Minnesota government offices, including Gov. Tim Walz's office, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office. Additionally, law enforcement leaders voiced concerns about racial profiling by federal agents after an off-duty officer experience with ICE.

Several news conferences related to ICE in Minnesota are scheduled for Wednesday.

9:40 a.m. – Minnesota lawmakers support anti-ICE general strike

Lawmakers will speak in support of the upcoming "ICE Out of MN: Day of Truth and Freedom" scheduled for Friday, which includes calls for a statewide pause from work, school, and shopping, as well as a march in downtown Minneapolis.

9:30 a.m. – Trump talks Minnesota fraud, immigration

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Wednesday, President Donald Trump touched on the ICE operations and fraud in Minnesota.

When asked what keeps him up at night, Trump pointed to what he described as widespread fraud in Minnesota, citing figures that exceed the proven amount of fraud uncovered thus far. "It could be more than $19 billion. Can you believe that? That’s just one state," Trump said.

Trump also mentioned the ICE operations in Minnesota, criticizing what he described as local opposition to federal immigration enforcement. He claimed ICE agents are getting beat up by "stupid people" and suggested the state does not appreciate the help from the federal government.

9:10 a.m. – Vice President JD Vance coming to Minneapolis

A source confirmed to FOX News that Vice President JD Vance is coming to Minneapolis on Thursday with plans to hold a roundtable with local leaders and community members, in addition to delivering remarks.

9 a.m. – Increased ICE presence in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez warned of an increase in immigration enforcement and federal agents across south Minneapolis.

"There’s definitely an uptick compared to the last few days," said Chavez in a social media post. "Please work with neighbors to create a plan and, if you have capacity, it would be great to have more observers."