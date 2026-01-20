Off-duty Minnesota officers allege racial profiling by ICE

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County, Roseau County
8
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Off-duty Minnesota officers allege racial profiling by ICE

By
Published  January 20, 2026 4:39pm CST
Immigration
FOX 9
Law enforcement alleges racial profiling by ICE

Law enforcement alleges racial profiling by ICE

Complaints are surfacing from law enforcement agencies in Minnesota about racial profiling by federal immigration enforcement agents. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the details.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement leaders in Minnesota are raising concerns about racial profiling by federal agents, affecting both civilians and officers.

The Brief

    • Law enforcement leaders in Minnesota report racial profiling incidents involving ICE agents targeting off-duty officers.
    • A Brooklyn Park officer experienced what she believed was racial profiling while off-duty.
    • Federal accountability is being sought through lawsuits, including one by the ACLU.

Law enforcement leaders speak out

What we know:

Minnesota law enforcement leaders are voicing concerns about racial profiling by federal agents. They claim their officers have experienced profiling while off-duty.

A Brooklyn Park officer reported being racially profiled in traffic by ICE agents, said Chief Mark Bruley.

"When they boxed her in, they demanded her paperwork, of which she's a U.S. Citizen and clearly would not have any paperwork," Chief Bruley said. "When she became concerned about the rhetoric and the way she was being treated, she pulled out her phone. In an attempt to record the incident, the phone was knocked out of her hands, preventing her from recording it. The officers had their guns drawn during this interaction. And after the officer became so concerned, they were forced to identify themselves as a Brooklyn Park police officer in hopes of slowing the incident and deescalating the incident down. The agents then immediately left after hearing this, making no other comments, no other apologies, just got in their vehicles and left."

Chief Bruley emphasized that this behavior is not widespread, but limited to a small group of agents in the Metro area.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt expressed that these actions are illegal, and stain the reputation of local law enforcement.

Legal actions and accountability

Why you should care:

The ACLU has filed a racial profiling lawsuit, with Ali Dahar among the plaintiffs. Law enforcement attorney Imran Ali stated that lawsuits are appropriate for addressing these issues, but there is no mechanism for state-side investigations.

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino maintains that the actions of federal agents are legal, ethical, and moral. However, several judges have disagreed, though the Supreme Court has sided with ICE on racial profiling issues.

What we don't know:

The specific outcomes of the ongoing racial profiling lawsuit filed by the ACLU remain uncertain. 

ImmigrationPolitics