LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Pam Bondi announces additional arrests in church protest

Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, returned to Minnesota Sunday after a judge ordered their release from an immigrant detention center in Texas. Protests are planned outside Target on Monday morning to call on the new CEO to take a public stand against ICE.



Immigration operations continue in Minnesota on Monday. Here are the latest updates.

Recently, a ProPublica report identified Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the two federal agents who fired shots during the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. DHS would not confirm the names of the agents involved.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says starting Monday the federal government will begin cutting funding to sanctuary cities and states, including Minnesota. However, no details have been announced and states are already taking legal action to block the cuts.

Plus, Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, returned to Minnesota Sunday after a judge ordered their release from an immigrant detention center in Texas. The arrest of the 5-year-old boy in a bunny hat sparked outrage after a photo showed him in ICE custody. The family’s attorney says they are in the country legally as they pursue a claim for asylum.

8:25 a.m. – Pam Bondi announces additional arrests in church protest

In a post on X, U.S. Attorney General Bam Pondi announced two additional arrests in the protest at a St. Paul church.

"If you riot in a place of worship, we WILL find you," Bondi wrote. "We have made two more arrests in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota: Ian Davis Austin and Jerome Deangelo Richardson."

8 a.m. – Rally at Target HQ

A rally and press conference is being held outside Target headquarters in Minneapolis to call on the company’s new CEO, Michael Fiddelke, call for ICE to leave Minnesota. Protesters are asking Target to "end their silence", stop allowing ICE into their stores and parking lots and stand up to ICE.