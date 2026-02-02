Bodycams being deployed to every federal officer in Minneapolis, Noem says

The Brief Body cameras are being deployed to federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis following two deadly shootings. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the immediate deployment of body cameras to federal officers in Minneapolis, with plans to expand nationwide. The shooting of Alex Pretti was captured on body camera video while an ICE agent recorded the shooting of Renee Good himself on his cellphone.



In the aftermath of two deadly shootings involving federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis, Sec. Kristi Noem says body cameras are being deployed immediately to the Twin Cities for every federal officer.

Bodycams being deployed

What we know:

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem wrote: "I just spoke with @RealTomHoman, @ICEDirector @CBPCommissioner. Effective immediately, we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis. As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country.

"The most transparent administration in American history—thank you, @POTUS Trump. Make America Safe Again."

The backstory:

Officials have said that several officers involved in the shooting of Alex Pretti were wearing body cameras, while CNN reported investigators were reviewing as many as 30 body cameras worn by agents that day.

It's not clear if the shooting of Renee Good was captured on body camera video, but the ICE officer involved in her shooting, Jonathan Ross, did record the encounter on his cell phone.

Both shootings were captured on multiple videos shot by bystanders.

Federal officers identified

Dig deeper:

Over the weekend, citing government records, ProPublica identified Border Patrol Agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection Officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the federal officers who fired shots during Pretti's deadly shooting.

Last week, Customs and Border Protection informed Congressional leaders that two agents had fired shots during the confrontation at the intersection of 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Big picture view:

On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the Department of Justice had opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting.

Homeland Security Investigations is leading the review of the shooting with backing from the FBI. According to reports, as part of the investigation, DHS was probing whether a federal agent accidentally discharged Pretti's weapon, potentially setting the fatal events in motion.

According to the New York Post report, an agent may have misfired the gun after disarming Pretti and this unintentional shot allegedly led other officers to believe they were being fired upon, prompting them to open fire in response.

In the Good shooting, federal authorities have maintained that Ross acted in self-defense and is protected by immunity.