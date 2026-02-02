Alex Pretti shooting: Federal judge lifts order in BCA lawsuit over evidence preservation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A federal judge has decided to lift the temporary restraining order on federal authorities in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, stating that they are unlikely to destroy evidence related to the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in south Minneapolis.
The BCA was denied access to the scene by federal authorities, despite having a signed judicial warrant to be there and survey evidence.
Evidence-preservation policies in place
What we know:
Federal authorities have evidence-preservation policies, and there is no indication these policies are deficient or not being followed. Concerns over past conduct were noted, but were not seen as predictive of future actions.
The judge acknowledged concerns about the on-scene investigation and the handling of a firearm allegedly taken from Pretti.
However, these concerns were considered undeveloped and non-specific.
Federal investigation and public statements
What they're saying:
The BCA and Hennepin County Attorney's Office presented public statements from federal officials suggesting a decision was made that the officers involved did nothing wrong. The judge found these statements too remote to justify a preservation order. The FBI is now leading the investigation, further distancing the initial officials from involvement.
The judge noted that the shooting itself likely triggered a duty to preserve evidence for any civil suits.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how evidence will be handled moving forward. The specifics of any potential civil suits or proceedings are not yet known.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a federal court ruling.