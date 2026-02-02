Alex Pretti shooting: Federal judge lifts order in BCA lawsuit over evidence preservation

The Brief A federal judge lifted the temporary restraining order on federal authorities in the BCA lawsuit over evidence in the Jan. 24 shooting of Alex Pretti in south Minneapolis. The judge found that federal authorities are unlikely to destroy evidence related to Pretti's shooting death. Pretti was killed by a Border Patrol agent during an immigration enforcement operation near 26th and Nicollet.



A federal judge has decided to lift the temporary restraining order on federal authorities in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, stating that they are unlikely to destroy evidence related to the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in south Minneapolis.

The BCA was denied access to the scene by federal authorities, despite having a signed judicial warrant to be there and survey evidence.

Evidence-preservation policies in place

What we know:

Federal authorities have evidence-preservation policies, and there is no indication these policies are deficient or not being followed. Concerns over past conduct were noted, but were not seen as predictive of future actions.

The judge acknowledged concerns about the on-scene investigation and the handling of a firearm allegedly taken from Pretti.

However, these concerns were considered undeveloped and non-specific.

Federal investigation and public statements

What they're saying:

The BCA and Hennepin County Attorney's Office presented public statements from federal officials suggesting a decision was made that the officers involved did nothing wrong. The judge found these statements too remote to justify a preservation order. The FBI is now leading the investigation, further distancing the initial officials from involvement.

The judge noted that the shooting itself likely triggered a duty to preserve evidence for any civil suits.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how evidence will be handled moving forward. The specifics of any potential civil suits or proceedings are not yet known.