Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan denies Signal chat connection: ‘That’s ridiculous’

The Brief Last week, allegations surfaced on social media that Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was involved in a Signal chat group under the alias "Flan Southside." The group was said to coordinate information regarding ICE operation protests and donations. In an interview with FOX 9, Flanagan called the reports of her involvement "ridiculous" while saying, "Let’s not get distracted from what really matters here – and that is getting ICE out of Minnesota, and making sure that people are safe."



Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has denied allegations that she was involved in a Signal chat group that coordinated anti-ICE protests and donation efforts.

Peggy Flanagan Signal chat allegations

What we know:

Last week, independent journalist Cam Higby posted on social media screenshots of Signal chats that he claimed were "infiltrated" from a group that had, "the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them."

Higby went on to claim that the group use the chat to "share ICE vehicle locations, coordinate additional agitators," while also directing users to donate to "Stand with Minnesota."

Within the group, Lt. Gov. Flanagan allegedly wrote under the alias "Flan Southside," according to Higby's posts.

Flanagan responds to ‘Signal’gate

Dig deeper:

In an interview with FOX 9 on Monday, Flanagan was asked to clarify if she had been involved in the group, to which she responded, "That’s ridiculous. That’s not me, and I would just say the way that I’m showing up for my neighbors is we are getting mutual aid and groceries to families who need it… Frankly, that whole accusation is trying to distract people from what is happening in our streets in real time."

Flanagan then went on to condemn the "detainment of U.S. citizens," while lamenting the deaths of both Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents since Operation Metro Surge began.

"Let’s not get distracted from what really matters here – and that is getting ICE out of Minnesota, and making sure that people are safe," Flanagan said.

The backstory:

On Jan. 24, Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents as part of the Operation Metro Surge illegal immigration enforcement taking place throughout Minnesota.

Flanagan posted on X following the shooting, stating: "A man was killed today because a reckless paramilitary force has been released on American streets against its own citizens. Everyone should be outraged. We need Trump to remove ICE from MN immediately. Stop killing us."

What's next:

In February, Lt. Gov. Flanagan announced she would be running for U.S. Senate, following the decision by Sen. Tina Smith not to seek reelection.

Sen. Smith has since said she endorsed Flanagan in the seat to replace her.

"It’s incredibly meaningful. Sen. Tina Smith has served this state so well, and I’m honored and humbled that she would endorse me to follow in her footsteps," Flanagan told FOX 9 on Monday. "I’m really proud of the work that we’ve been able to get done."

Sen. Angie Craig has also announced she will seek election to the U.S. Senate seat.