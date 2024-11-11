Ian Leonard: 'It’s skin cancer, again.'

article

Knock knock

Who’s there?

Skin Cancer

Damn…

It seems my skin cancer journey is set to start again. It’s kinda like a punch in the gut when you hear that one word after a biopsy. Cancer. I hate that word.

It’s not like I haven’t heard it before, I just hoped I wouldn’t hear it again. This time it is my shoulder. This new nastiness formed in the exact same area where I had a small mass removed with a quick "scoop" about three years ago. Good news, it’s not on my face…Bad news, it’s skin cancer, again.

So now what? Surgery on Wednesday.

MOHS Surgery:

Search and destroy surgery.

Cut until it’s gone surgery.

We won’t know how much surgery until we are done surgery.

It’s all good.

My doctor and my surgeon are amazing. They are the most caring, compassionate and professional duo ever…kinda like super heroes to me.

Now you know as much as me. It’s back and it’s gotta go. I have my incredible wife and daughters to keep me strong.

It sucks, and it’s scary but it’s all good. I got this.

Thanks for stopping by.

God bless,

Ian