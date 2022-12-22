I-90 west of Albert Lea closed due to blizzard conditions

As strong winds and snow create difficult travel conditions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing I-90 in western Minnesota.

I-90 closed west of Albert Lea at 7 p.m.

MnDOT says blowing snow and poor visibility are making travel difficult. It's unclear when the interstate highway will reopen.

Even off I-90, state officials are warning road conditions could be "life-threatening." As of 8 p.m., most highways in southwest Minnesota are closed.

Areas east of Albert Lea on I-90 remain open.