Minnesota weather: Slippery roads ahead of blizzard-like conditions Thursday

After several inches of snow on Wednesday, roads across the Twin Cities and beyond are covered in snow, making things slippery for the morning commute.

According to MnDOT's website, roads are partially or completely covered in snow and/or ice. Several road incidents, including crashes and vehicles off the road, have been reported during the morning commute.

Traveling is expected to get worse as the day progresses. There's a lull in the two part-storm Thursday morning. But then blizzard-like conditions are possible Thursday afternoon, which could make travel dangerous due to whiteout conditions and blowing snow that could create snowdrifts on roadways in the region.

Blowing snow on Thursday

There's a lull in the action Thursday morning, but then gusty winds will gradually increase Thursday. This will cause blowing snow later in the day.

A blizzard warning goes into effect at noon Thursday in southern and western Minnesota. And then at 6 p.m., a blizzard warning that includes portions of the Twin Cities metro will go into effect. These warnings are in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Meanwhile, a winter storm warning will be in effect for the rest of the Twin Cities, as well as areas north and east of the blizzard warning area.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday just before noon updated its blizzard warning for Thursday through Saturday morning to include the southeast Twin Cities metro. Expect whiteout conditions with blowing and driving snow, and hazardous to near-

This will create hazardous travel conditions on Thursday. Expect whiteout conditions with blowing and driving snow, and hazardous to near-impossible travel conditions at times from Thursday into Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, it will also be frigid, with a high of around 4 below zero and windchill will be around 40 below at times.

Low visibility Friday

The hazardous travel conditions continue on Friday, with blizzard-like conditions creating low visibility throughout the day and into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says the possible ground blizzard and dangerously cold conditions Thursday and Friday could make travel impossible and life-threatening. A high of zero degrees with windchill as cold as 40 below is possible Friday.

Conditions improve Saturday

The blowing snow will calm down Saturday morning, but the frigid temperatures continue. The high on Saturday is 3 degrees for the Twin Cities with a low of 10 below zero.

Sunday's high will be around 8 degrees, with a low of 3 below. Monday will see a high in the teens, while it'll be warmer on Tuesday.

Blizzards in Minnesota, and what qualifies

In the weather world, we don't use the word "blizzard" lightly. This is because this is the "worst of the worst" conditions that can occur in the winter. There is no wording more intense when dealing with wintry conditions. This is because we try to separate the truly life-threatening situations from just the "usual" or "mundane". Because of this, the ability for Mother Nature to produce a dictionary definition of a blizzard is quite rare. The National Weather Service issues a blizzard warning when sustained winds or consistent wind gusts will be greater than 35 mph and visibility will be a quarter mile or less for at least three consecutive hours.

Now, it might seem like we talk about blizzards a lot around here — and when comparing us to the rest of the country (and the world really), we do! That's because we live in one of the most blizzard-prone regions in the world. To get many consecutive hours of whiteout conditions, you need dry snow and a lot of flat open terrain. I pretty much just described the northern Plains of the U.S. and the central Plains of Canada. That puts us in what could be described as "blizzard alley". This is just an anecdotal term for the area of the Lower 48 that experiences by far the most blizzards. It encompasses the Dakotas, western Minnesota, and northern Iowa. You can see that by just the sheer number of times each country across the state has been under a blizzard warning since the year 2000.

The number of blizzards since 2000.

Counties that border the Red River have experienced more than 50 blizzard warnings since 2000. That's more than two a year on average. This is considered to be the heart of blizzard country across the entire U.S. But the warnings drastically decrease as you head eastward into central Minnesota. This is because there is far more vegetation and tree cover in these areas which can knock down the wind and prevent true whiteout conditions, even in some of the strongest storms. The Twin Cities live on the edge of blizzard alley so to speak, with the far western metro counties with half a dozen or more blizzard warnings in the last 20 or so years. However, the heart of the metro has experienced just two since 2000. Both of those have happened since 2018.

Now, there is no criteria in a blizzard warning for the amount of cold involved — meaning you can have a blizzard at 30 degrees or -30 degrees. This time around it will happen with dangerously cold temperatures adding just another element to the already impactful weather phenomena that can make it just that much more life-threatening, so please heed any and all warnings heading into the holiday.